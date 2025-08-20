Otsego Library summer program sees record participation

Otsego District Library recently wrapped up its Summer Reading program, with three lucky participants being awarding the top three prizes. Those winners were (from left) Vivia (first place of $300 Meijer gift card), Emma (second place with $200 Meijer gift card) and Wesley (third place with $100 Meijer gift card). (Photo provided)

The Otsego District Library’s Summer Reading Program was deemed a huge success by ODL assistant director/program coordinator Diane DeVries.

“Patrons embraced the theme–Color Our World—which showcased the creativity and artistic spirit of the Otsego community,” DeVries said. “All summer long, the library was filled with vibrant artwork, engaging activities, and plenty of color.”

This year, the library saw record-breaking participation.

A total of 1,245 participants—940 kids and 305 teens—signed up for the reading challenge. Of that group, 852 (627 kids and 225 teens) successfully completing it.

The library also experienced its highest-ever attendance at Summer Reading events.

The most popular programs were the kick-off event, which welcomed 448 attendees, and the foam party, which drew 266 participants.

“The Otsego Fire Department made the foam party extra special by spraying a mist over the crowd—an experience many patrons hope becomes an annual event,” DeVries said.

But it wasn’t just those events that made the program special

“Every day, the library buzzed with energy thanks to interactive art projects and dynamic programming,” DeVries said. “This summer was truly one of the best in the library’s history.”

DeVries said she and the entire library staff offered their heartfelt thanks to Meijer of Plainwell for a generous $1,000 grant that helped provide grand prizes, additional giveaways, and program supplies.

Also contributing to the success of this year’s summer program were:

Arby’s (free shake coupon)

Culver’s (free custard scoop)

Dairy Freeze (free cone coupon)

Pizza Hut (free personal pan pizza)

Otsego Library Friends of the Library (free book for all finishers)

All of the Otsego downtown businesses and community centers that participated in the “Felix Colors Otsego” scavenger hunt.