Four arrested, two sought in Hanover Horton armed robbery

Camerin Hudson

Kaiden Hudson

Xzavier Bacon

By KATHRYN PALON

Contributing Writer

Four suspects have been arrested in connection with a Feb. 24 armed robbery in Hanover Horton, and authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating two others who remain at large, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said.

Those arrested include Camerin Hudson, who was taken into custody at a residence on Sycamore Street in Blackman Township; Kaiden Miguel Hudson, who was apprehended at a residence on Orange Street in the city of Jackson; and Xzavier Andre Bacon, who was arrested during a felony traffic stop on Washington Avenue after deputies located a suspect vehicle. A 16-year-old juvenile was also apprehended and arraigned. Bond for each defendant was set at $250,000.

Each suspect faces three felony counts: armed robbery, larceny from a building and larceny of firearms.

Investigators are continuing to search for two remaining suspects — Richie Jiminez and James Goodall — who are also wanted in connection with the robbery. Authorities urged anyone with information about their whereabouts to contact law enforcement and warned the public not to approach them.

Sheriff Gary Schuette announced Wednesday, that the arrests mark a significant development in the investigation of the robbery, which occurred Feb. 24 in the early morning. The suspects were taken into custody following the execution of multiple high-priority arrest warrants across Jackson County on March 10 and were formally arraigned Tuesday.

According to the Feb. 24 JCSO shift activity report, Deputy Breijak and Sergeant Faouzi responded to S. Jackson Road in Hanover Township at 7:54 p.m. for a breaking and entering report with larceny of firearms. The same officers responded to Maple Dale Road in Liberty Township at 2:42 a.m. for a robbery of firearms. Deputies were able to identify most of the suspects with the assistance of City Officers, according to the report. It also relates as well to the B&E in Hanover Twp. Deputy Breijak drafted a search warrant for a residence on Higby Street. The investigation is ongoing.

“This successful operation is a testament to the fact that when a strategic plan is executed with precision, results follow,” Schuette said in a statement. He credited detectives, road patrol deputies from the A2 shift and the Blackman-Leoni Township Department of Public Safety for their work on the case.

Their efforts, Schuette said, demonstrate the sheriff’s office’s commitment to holding suspects accountable and protecting the safety of the Jackson County community.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office or lead detective Kelley Ebersole at 517-768-7932. In an emergency, the public is advised to call 911.

Authorities emphasized that the charges are accusations and that all defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.