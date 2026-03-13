Albion Public Works Update Brings Practical Answers — and Some Humor

A new concrete pad takes shape in Victory Park, where Albion crews are replacing the smaller pavilion removed earlier this season.

Doug Terry and Sheryl Theriot spoke with residents before and after Albion’s March 5 Town Hall meeting, where local officials answered questions about public works, water billing, and seasonal city services.

By Maggie LaNoue

Questions about roads and underground utilities took up much of Albion’s March 5 Town Hall meeting, but one of the liveliest portions of the evening came when local officials turned to everyday concerns residents notice first: leaves, water bills, potholes, and neighborhood cleanup.

After engineers from Wightman finished outlining major infrastructure projects, Interim City Manager Doug Terry introduced updates from city departments and invited questions from the audience gathered at Marshall Opportunity High School.

Public Works Director Jason Kern began by explaining the city’s leaf pickup equipment. He said a machine obtained around Thanksgiving was damaged after chunks of asphalt entered the system and a protective part failed to stop the debris. The repair bill was higher than expected at first, but he said city staff negotiated the cost down and hopes to have the remaining leaf piles removed by older manual methods before summer.

Kern also reminded residents that only leaves from the public right-of-way are intended for curb collection, though crews often find larger piles that appear to include material from back yards as well. The city plans to continue leaf removal while balancing other spring public works demands.

Water billing questions brought several comments from the audience. Kern explained that communication problems in the city’s older billing system caused some residents to miss bills and later receive shutoff notices. He said the issue is tied to aging technology rather than staff error, and that updated software is expected to improve communication once new water meters are fully operational. Residents with billing concerns were encouraged to contact City Hall for review.

As the new metering system becomes active, bills are expected to shift to monthly use, with household consumption shown in gallons rather than the older unit system that many residents found difficult to interpret. Officials said monthly readings may also help residents notice leaks, such as running toilets, before costs become significant.

The room responded with laughter when potholes came up. Kern joked that city crews had already filled the last two potholes and were finished for the season before explaining that crews are actively patching streets, though temporary cold patch often fails when heavy trucks pass over it. He described cold patch as a short-term solution that frequently does not last.

He also described newer repair methods the city is testing, including a mastic machine that heats repair material to high temperatures and allows it to level itself in damaged pavement. A recent test section was completed on Erie Street. Because the heated material can adhere to vehicles, some work must be done late at night when traffic is lighter.

Kern noted that tree roots continue to contribute to pavement damage in several older areas of the city, and that utility work often reveals how deeply roots and older underground lines affect road conditions. Related sewer work is underway in several locations, including sections near Burr Oak and Berrien streets.

Doug Terry reminded residents that Albion maintains about 56 miles of water and sewer lines, with some underground systems dating back more than a century. He said many current projects are designed to rebuild roads from the bottom up rather than adding new pavement over aging infrastructure below.

The meeting also introduced Sheryl Theriot, who attended as she prepares to return to Albion’s city manager role. Audience members responded warmly when Terry introduced her near the end of the evening, reflecting both familiarity and interest in the city’s next phase of leadership.