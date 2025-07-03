Fourth of July activities and fireworks in Clare County Area planned

By Genine Hopkins

Thursday, July 3

Mount Pleasant’s Farmer’s Market will have their Independence Day events on Thursday, between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., at 331 N. Main Street in Mount Pleasant. There will also be events on during that same time at the Farmer’s Market through Saturday, July 5th. Bike parade, games and other fun stuff!

There will also be a celebration at Island Park on Thursday in Mount Pleasant, from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Friday, July 4

Lake George Booster’s Annual Yard Sale begins on Friday, July 4th at the Booster’s Club on Bingold Ave. in Lake George. It runs Friday and Saturday. Great bargains to be had!

Harrison’s Fourth of July parade will take place at 11 a.m. from the Clare County Fairgrounds through Harrison down Business 127 to Main Street. While the parade doesn’t begin until 11 a.m., it is best to find your spot earlier. Bring something to sit on or you’ll be standing. And don’t forget bags for the kiddies to collect their candy!

July 4th will also see a Community Celebration in Falmouth at the Falmouth Dam Pond. The festivities begin at 7 p.m. with a community dinner and music from Hark Up Music! The fireworks will begin at dusk.

Mount Pleasant’s Soaring Eagle Casino will have a Fireworks Spectacular open to the general public on July 4th at the Outdoor Concert area. Parking will also be free.

Houghton Lake High School/Library Area will host their Annual Craft Show beginning on Friday, with Fireworks to begin at dusk. The fireworks can be viewed throughout the area around Houghton Lake.

The Cadillac Freedom Festival begins on July 4th running all weekend. LIVE music daily, with too many events to list here. You can access their website at www.cadillacfreedomfestival.com for all the “deets.” Fireworks will be on Saturday, July 5th launched from the Cadillac High School.

Saturday, July 5

Lake George Community 5K run/walk will end registration at 8:15 a.m. and start at 8:30 a.m. Fee is $25 and you can register at 175 Lake George Ave., in Lake George.

Lake George Property Owner’s Association will be holding their annual July 4th parade on Saturday at noon. Registration begins at 11 a.m. at the Luke Hamlin Ball Field on Bringold Ave.

Shingle Lake Boat Parade in Lake George starts at 8 p.m. with registration at 7:30 p.m. at the boat launches.

The Lake George Boosters Annual Yard Sale will continue through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Booster’s Club on Bringold Ave.

In Harrison, the Annual Boat Parade on Budd Lake will begin with a 7:30 p.m. line up starting at the powerdock (a/k/a Saxton’s Landing Park).

The Cool’s Farm Mud Bog will take place near Tustin at 18656 210th Avenue in Tustin. The bog begins at

Both Harrison and Farwell are having their fireworks on Saturday, July 5th. Farwell is holding their fireworks after the Derby Day Events (Figure 8 Bump n’ Run) at the Fairgrounds and the Harrison fireworks on Saturday will take place after the Mud Bog at the Clare County Fairgrounds in Harrison.

On Saturday at the Mount Pleasant Town Center, festivities to celebrate Independence Day continues from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.