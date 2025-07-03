Two seriously injured in UTV accident

On 6-28-2025 at approximately 10:22 pm, Allegan County Central Dispatch received a 911 call stating that a vehicle had crashed into the trees on 122nd Ave near 52nd St in Clyde Twp. The preliminary investigation shows that a UTV was traveling EB on 122nd Ave. The UTV lost control and ran off the road where it rolled and struck multiple trees. Alcohol and speed appear to be a factor in this incident. The two subjects that were in the UTV were transported to the hospital with serious injuries. No names are being released at this time as the investigation is still being conducted by the Allegan County Crash Reconstruction Team.



