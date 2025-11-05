Friends auction offers gifts to back library 

The annual Friends of the Saugatuck-Douglas District Library Silent Auction returns Thursday, Nov. 6 through Nov. 20, offering donated gifts to help fund library programming.

Among this year’s prizes is a carved wooden bowl by local artist Jim DeVries, made from wood of the beloved Cook Park black willow, felled last year after being damaged by winds and carpenter ant-caused rot.

The auction will also include handcrafted art, local experiences, gift cards and unique finds donated by community members and businesses.

All bids must be placed in person at the library, 174 Center St., Douglas, where items will be on display throughout the auction period.

Last year’s auction raised more than $7,000, with 100 percent of the proceeds supporting programs and community enhancements, including:

• The Sunday Concert Series.

• The Summer Reading Program.

• Subscriptions to The New York Times and Wall Street Journal.

• Outdoor flower boxes and indoor plants.

For more information, visit www.sdlibrary.org or stop by the library during open hours.