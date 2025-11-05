Master plan responses being weighed

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

Results of a Saugatuck city master plan survey conducted this August through Oct. 6 showed 386 respondents agree overwhelmingly that preserving existing neighborhood character should be a city priority.

Other popular goals include maintaining:

1) A vibrant, strong and attractive downtown with small-town charm.

2) A welcoming and inclusive community.

3) Safe and accessible sidewalks, crosswalks and pathways for pedestrians and cyclists.

4) Environmental sustainability and resiliency.

Per state statute, a city master plan must be revisited every five years to ensure it reflects the evolving needs and vision of the community.

Saugatuck’s was city-specific, but also recognized the spirit of regional planning established in the 2016 Tri-Community Master Plan, which involved also neighbors Douglas and Saugatuck Township.

The city also gathered input during a Sept. 30 open house attended 28 persons, contracted planner David Jirousek said.

“The planning commission, city council and staff are doing a deep dive into the full results,” city manager Ryan Cummins said last week “We will use the feedback to establish goals and priorities plus update the land use master plan, capital improvement plan and asset management plans.”

Per Jirousek’s preliminary observations, a total of 222 respondents identified as full- or part-time Saugatuck city residents. In a separate question, 158 participants identified as full-time primary home residents, while 72 identified as part-time secondary home residents (230 respondents total).

These figures represent 46 and 21percent, respectively, of the 340 individuals who answered that question. Of the residents, 80 percent reported living in single-family detached homes. Just over half of all participants were age 60 or older, 39 percent between 40 and 59.

Almost 20 percent of respondents had a background in business, finance or law, and 12 percent represented the retail and service industry. Forty-seven percent do not currently travel for work,

23 percent commute outside of Allegan County, and 18 percent travel from home to a place of business within the city.

Favorite reasons to live her included small-town character, the rivers and Lake Michigan, and arts and culture. In defining small-town community character, respondents most often mentioned a walkable downtown, mom-and-pop shops, arts and

culture, quaint, smaller-scale cottages and homes, and walkable neighborhoods.

Participants expressed strong support for maintaining and encouraging local businesses. Most felt the amount of commercial business in the city is appropriate, though several noted that additional retail stores, galleries and restaurants would be desirable.

More than 57 percent said establishing a Downtown Development Authority would be important for allowing innovative methods to fund public infrastructure improvements.

Most participants agreed with establishing a multi-use pathway along Perryman and Park streets to Oval Beach and indicated that the chain ferry is an important part of the city’s transportation system.

Sixty-seven percent strongly agreed and 25 percent somewhat agreed that the existing tree canopy should be preserved and new street trees should be planted.

For the broader Tri-Communities area, the top four priorities identified were:

1) Tourism.

2) Environmental sustainability and resiliency.

3) Economic development and job creation.

4) Regional pathways.

“As we continue to assess this data,” Jirousek said, “the planning commission may wish to examine how specific groups responded to certain questions, such as comparing residents and non-residents, or identifying how business owners ranked overall priorities.

“Further review of these cross-tabulations may assist in understanding community perspectives and guiding master plan policy direction,” Jirsousek said.