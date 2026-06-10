Gallery Stroll in Douglas on June 13

ART is the word of the day on Saturday, June 13th for the 2nd Saturday Art in Douglas Gallery Stroll. This will be fun! There will be music in the streets, delicious snacks, exciting and stimulating artwork and adult beverages available at local restaurants that you are welcome to carry with you as you stroll from gallery to gallery.

There are highlights at each of the six galleries in Douglas, which are only a short stroll from each other. Months in the making, and inspired by her safari in Tanzania and Kenya, Ruth Crowe Studio and Gallery is having a sneak peek of her “AFRIKA” Exhibition in collaboration with the Amazwi Gallery in Saugatuck. The show opens officially on June 19th.

The LebenArt Gallery, best known for the digital paintings of Joh Leben, is dramatically expanding its offerings to include watercolor artists and painters from the recently closed Lake Effect Gallery in Holland. (See related article) Featured artist, Carrie Rogers O’Neal retired from running the Lake Effect Gallery to focus on her first love, watercolor painting.

You’re not gonna want to miss the opening of the Patricia “Pat” Dewey retrospective at the Ox-Bow House. Dewey’s work reflects a lifelong engagement with painting and the personal and shared experiences that shape a practice spanning nearly nine decades.

Mr. Miller’’s Art Emporium will have light refreshments, new watercolors from Linda Laasko, new mixed media pieces from Ian Seniff and Linda Chamberlain and pastels from award winning artist, Kim Eshelman.

Your stroll won’t be complete without a visit to the Button Gallery representing a wonderful cross section of contemporary art. Then head west, toward the Lake and immerse yourself in the sophisticated elegance of LaFontsee Gallery.

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