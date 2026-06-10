Mike Wilcox takes over as editor

By Jordan Wilcox

Assistant Publisher

A new era is underway at the Commercial Record. After serving as its owner and publisher for nearly 11 years, Mike Wilcox is now also its editor.

Wilcox has more than 50 years of experience in the newspaper industry and has worked with dozens of Michigan publications throughout his career. In late 2015, he purchased Kaechele Publications and its three Allegan County newspapers. He later merged those publications with his other publishing company, Wilcox Enterprises, to form Wilcox Newspapers in 2020.

He currently serves as editor of 10 other newspapers, including the Allegan County News, South Haven Beacon, and Paw Paw Courier-Leader. Longtime readers may also recognize him from his weekly Mike’s Musings column.

Wilcox assumed editorial duties last week following the retirement of former editor Scott Sullivan. After more than 20 years with the Commercial Record, Sullivan is stepping away to focus on his family and health.

Sullivan joined the newspaper on May 1, 2006, and throughout his tenure played a key role in covering and bringing attention to many of the area’s most significant issues, events, and developments.

Along with the editorial transition, the Commercial Record is also pleased to welcome several new writers to its pages. Readers can expect to see their work appearing in upcoming editions.

Otherwise, few changes are anticipated. Long-time sales representative Kevin Miller remains with the newspaper, as does the rest of the staff.

The Commercial Record can still be reached at 269-857-2570. Wilcox will continue monitoring the commreceditor email address, although readers with important news tips, announcements, or correspondence are encouraged to send them to:

wilcoxnewspapers@gmail.com