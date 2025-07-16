Ganges Twp residents object to proposed campsite

By Gari Voss

What happens when a campground that has been a questionable neighbor appears to be in partnership with a group requesting a special permit to build another campground across the road from the existing business? Residents in Ganges Township have gone before their Township Planning Commission to object to the approval of an application to establish the Saugatuck Meadows Campsite on 118th Avenue and 66th Street. The proposed campground would be developed on 25 acres and would include 89 campsites. The new establishment would be on property owned by Michael O’Connor and across 118th Avenue from the site of Campit Outdoor Resort which is at 6635 118th Ave., Fennville, MI.

In order to establish a campground in this location, the developers would need a Special Land Use designation. The request was brought to the Zoning Commission by the Central Florida Resort Management, L.L.C. with Bobbi Jo Beyersdorf listed as the applicant for the project. Included as a partner is Michael O’Connor, who owns the Campit Outdoor Resort and the property on which Saugatuck Meadows would be established.

Now that the Zoning Commission has approved the request, it is in the hands of the Ganges Township Planning Commission. With the approval of the Zoning Commission, township residents began voicing their opposition to the establishment of another campground associated with Michael O’Connor and what they termed a “shell” company.

After numerous requests from Ganges residents and a standing room only audience at the June 2025 Planning Commission Meeting, the Township trustees issued a moratorium on campgrounds in Ganges Township. But the moratorium did not include the Saugatuck Meadows Campsite, which may have been because the approval was already in motion.

At the July 8, 2025, meeting of the Ganges Township Board, Township Supervisor John Hebert fielded questions during the Public Comment periods of the meeting. There seemed to be a disagreement as to whether, or not, the township can include Saugatuck Meadows in the moratorium.

One point may be because the applicant on the request is Central Florida Resort Management, L.L.C. with Bobbi Jo Beyersdorf. Beyersdorf has two campgrounds in the northern part of Michigan’s lower peninsula that have been quite successful. The deeper problem lies in the fact that Michael O’Connor is slated as a partner.

Township citizens have repeatedly reiterated that O’Connor has defied township ordinances ever since he took ownership of the Campit site. There have been complaints about loud music into the wee hours of the morning, hard liquor and drugs available at the camp, and parties that involve more than just campsite residents. These are zoning infractions that have frustrated township residents because no one has “a handle on them”.

Another sticking point is that residents have called law enforcement to control the camp functions but have received very little support. The county deputies might talk with the campers, but as soon as the officers leave, the infractions continue. State police will not even speak with the groups. Residents have not filed or tracked official complaints, so when the Zoning Commission or Planning Commission request documentation, there is little and doing FOIA requests can be time consuming.

Hebert did share that he had driven over to Campit during the previous weekend and took pictures of how overflow parking was being done on the south side of 118th Avenue. He understood the frustration.

The Planning Commission is in the process of considering the application but has yet to make any determination for approval or disapproval. There are questions regarding whether the infrastructure described in the application could maintain a campground of this size. The Commission has requested that a list of conditions be met which would involve the County Drain Commission and Allegan County Health Department. Concerns continue because Ganges Township has only a volunteer fire department and no hospital in the closest municipalities.

There was one question put forth at the July 8th meeting that seemed to be at the crux of the issue. Can the Township Board refuse to give approval of the rezoning request even if the Zoning and Planning Commissions give their approval? The answer from Hebert was no.

This brought the big questions, “Why would the Zoning and Planning Commissions have more authority than the Township Board since they have only appointed members when the Township Board is comprised of elected officials? Aren’t those Commissions designed to do investigation and make recommendations?”

Hebert stated several times that the Township Board was there to enforce the rules. That brought questions regarding why the Township Board was not enforcing the ordinances for noise, permit requests, etc. With a lack of enforcement, what could residents do?

The next Ganges Township Planning Commission meeting is scheduled for July 22, 2025. Board member Dick Hutchins is the liaison between the Planning Commission and the Board. He understands the frustration of residents while being cognizant of the process that must be followed when a rezoning request is made. The Planning Commission has put off any determination on the request until at least September as they consult with lawyers.

In the meanwhile, the long-time residents of the township remember when Campit was a relaxing community where people came to enjoy interacting with nature. Then Michael O’Connor purchased the camp, and the loud weekends with non-campers coming for entertainment began. The camping community seemed to abound with alcohol and other substances. Overflow parking and foot traffic appeared along 118th Avenue. The lack of approval for proper permits seemed to increase and enforcement of ordinances to decrease.

Mr. Hebert managed the evening’s statements and questions very politely, but the parking lot meetings demonstrated that the township citizenry is worried. Their main request is that they be heard as citizens of the township.