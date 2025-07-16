29-year-old man drowns in river near Allegan Dam

By John Raffel

Correspondent

Allegan County Central Dispatch received a 911 call on July 11 at approximately 8:06 p.m., staying that someone had fallen into the Kalamazoo River at the Allegan Dam and had not resurfaced.

Another subject had also fallen in, it was reported, but was able to grab on to a tree and wait for assistance.

Allegan County Dive Team and Allegan Fire Department arrived and put their boats into the water. Briefly afterwards, a 29-year -ld man was located not far from where he went into the water. Life saving measures were attempted but were unsuccessful.

The preliminary investigation shows that there were multiple people standing in waste deep water fishing in the strong current. It was reported The current pushed them down stream where they stepped off of a drop off and went under.