KRUGER, GENEVIEVE MAE “JENNY”, age 95, of Rosebush, passed away Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at Rosebush Manor.

Funeral Services for Genevieve will be held on Monday, April 18, 2022, at 12 p.m. at Clark Family Funeral Chapel with Pastor Tim Bateman officiating. A luncheon will immediately follow in Reflections Reception Center. The family will receive friends on Monday beginning at 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Interment will take place at Hillside Cemetery in Delta Township, Lansing on Tuesday, April 19, at 11 a.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Lansing City Rescue Mission or Verlen Kruger Legacy, LLC. Envelopes will be available at the funeral chapel.

Genevieve was born in Lansing, Michigan, February 3, 1927, the daughter of George and Ethel (Bennett) Seavolt. She married the love of her life, Verlen Kruger on June 30, 1945, in McAllen, Texas. He preceded her in death in 2004. Genevieve was a charter member of East Dewitt Bible Church, charter member of Church of the Open Bible in St. Johns, former member of Calvary Baptist Church in Lansing, and attended Clare First Baptist Church. After raising their children, Genevieve worked in the laundry department at Sparrow Hospital for 17 years. She enjoyed singing in the choir and teaching Sunday school for many years. Genevieve loved family outings which included traveling, camping, canoeing, and spending time with their church family. On Verlen’s 80th birthday, they canoed together the entire summer the full length of the Yukon River in Alaska to the Bearing Sea (3,000 miles). Genevieve’s canoe, handmade by Verlen, was named “Yukon Queen”. The center of her life was the love for her family and her faith in the Lord Jesus Christ.

Genevieve is survived by her children: Nancy (Terry) Norris of Farwell, David (Delia) Kruger of Jackson, Daniel (Kathie) Kruger of Mancelona, Christine (Lynn) Prout of Rosebush, Jon (Connie) Kruger of St. Johns, Deborah (Joe) Allard of Flushing, Mary (Ferrin) Williams of Hartford, MI, Sarah (Steve) Sparkes of Fairbanks, AK; daughter-in-law Truda Kruger of Harbor Springs; 45 grandchildren; 85 great-grandchildren; 9 great-great grandchildren; brother-in-law Lawrence Kruger; and sister-in-law Marilyn Curtis. She was also a beloved aunt to numerous nieces and nephews.

Genevieve was preceded in death by her parents; husband Verlen; son Philip Kruger; in-laws Emmett and Daisy Kruger; son-in-law Chris Miller; grandsons Chad Jessop and Tyler Kruger; granddaughter Saba Landick; granddaughter-in-law Brenda Norris; great-granddaughter Katie Norris; brother Ralph Seavolt; sisters Vivian Roberts and Doreen Predmore; 9 brothers-in-law; and 7 sisters-in-law.

