By Ben Murphy

Sports Writer

The Farwell softball team was able to pick up a pair of early season non-conference wins on Thursday, April 14. The Lady Eagles, hosting Chippewa Hills rolled to 15-5 (five innings) and 6-4 victories.

In game one, Maddy Travis had the win, tossing all five innings and giving up five runs on five hits, nine strikeouts and three walks.

Olivia Brown and Travis each went two-for-three and had four RBI, Lindsay Esterline also had two hits and Remi Sponseller had one hit, one walk and one RBI.

In game two, Farwell had Esterline get the win as she pitched all seven innings and gave up four runs on three hits, 10 strikeouts and two walks.

Hannah Norbury had one hit and one RBI, Sponseller had a single and a walk, with Esterline and Brown getting one hit apiece.

On Monday, April 11, Farwell opened the season with a pair of non-league road wins at Houghton Lake, 10-0 and 16-4.

Travis had the win in the opener, as she tossed five shutout innings and gave up just two hits while striking out eight.

Sponseller had a double, single and three RBI and Hannah Bass had a double, single and two RBI.

Game two had Emma Swarthout get the win in the circle, as she pitched four innings and gave up one run on three hits, four strikeouts and one walk.

Travis sparked the offense with a home run, a double and two RBI.

Farwell hosted Coleman on Wednesday and heads to Beaverton on Thursday.