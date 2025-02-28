Girls’ basketball district pairings confirmed

By Robert Tomlinson

News Director

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY — Postseason action for local girls’ basketball teams is about to get underway next week, and district tournament matchups were announced Sunday.

Opening round games in district play begin Monday, March 3, with district semifinal games taking place Wednesday, March 5, and district finals matchups taking place Friday, March 7 at 7 p.m..

In Division 2, Three Rivers will compete in District 48 action at Marshall High School. The Wildcats will take on the host Redhawks in the late semifinal game March 5 at 7 p.m. as their first matchup of the tournament.

Vicksburg will also be in District 48 and will receive a bye to the semifinals. They will be in the early semifinal game on March 5, beginning at 5:30 p.m., and will take on the winner of Monday’s opening round matchup between Harper Creek and Battle Creek Pennfield.

District 48’s champion moves on to the regional round and Region 12 at Grand Rapids South Christian in Byron Center.

In Division 1, Sturgis will receive a bye to the semifinals in the District 10 tournament, hosted by the Trojans. They will take on the winner of Monday’s Battle Creek Central-Loy Norrix opening round matchup in the late semifinal at 7 p.m. The winner of that game takes on the winner of Coldwater vs. Battle Creek Lakeview or Gull Lake in Friday’s district final.

The winner of District 10 moves on to Region 3 in the regional round, hosted by Portage Northern.

In Division 3, Constantine and White Pigeon will compete in District 79 action, hosted by Bridgman. The Falcons will be placed in the opening round, and will take on New Buffalo at 7 p.m. Monday. The winner of that game will face off against White Pigeon in the late semifinal Wednesday at 7 p.m. Division 3 top-ranked Niles Brandywine also features in District 79 play, where they will take on the winner of Bridgman and Cassopolis in the early semifinal at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Elsewhere in Division 3, both Schoolcraft and Centreville will compete in District 80 action, hosted by Bronson. In fact, the pair will face off against each other in the late semifinal March 5 at 7 p.m., with the winner taking on the winner of the Bronson vs. Quincy/Union City matchup in the early semifinal.

The winners of both District 79 and District 80 will be placed in Region 20 action for the regional round, which takes place at Niles Brandywine.

In Division 4, Mendon, Colon and Burr Oak will all compete in District 119 action at Mendon High School, and all receive byes to the semifinals. Burr Oak will be in the early semifinal March 5 at 5:30 p.m., taking on the winner of Monday’s Tekonsha-Pansophia Academy opening round matchup, while Mendon and Colon will face off in the late semifinal at 7 p.m.

The winner of District 119 will move on to Region 30 play in the regional round, hosted by Concord.

Finally, in Division 4, Marcellus and Howardsville Christian will take part in District 115 action, hosted by Lawrence. Howardsville Christian will be in the opening round matchup Monday, taking on Kalamazoo Phoenix at 7 p.m., and will take on Martin in the early semifinal Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. The other semifinal will feature Marcellus taking on host Lawrence at 7 p.m.

The winner of District 115 will be placed in Region 29 action in regional play, hosted by Martin.

Robert Tomlinson can be reached at 279-7488 or robert@wilcoxnewspapers.com.