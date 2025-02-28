Out and About: Kindergarten eye exams, documentaries, and helping out

Dr. Adam Goff, of River Country Eye Care, would like to invite those interested to the Tenth Annual Kindergarten Eye Exam Day on Saturday, March 8, from 8 AM until 3 PM. During this time, they will provide a comprehensive eye exam for those children entering kindergarten in Fall 2025. The exam will be provided at NO COST. River Country Eye Care is located at 1107 West Broadway, Suite A, in Three Rivers. Please call (269)244-3350 for information.

Lately, we’ve become interested with television documentaries. PBS is a prime place to find such viewing, and you don’t have to be bothered with commercials. NATURE is one program that speaks on everything from the Rain Forest to the rapidly extinction of nature’s wildlife. Years ago, the buffalo was near extinction, but with careful conservation, the buffalo has become more visible. There are even buffalo right here in southwestern Michigan. There are however, some animals throughout the world, that are disappearing and the chances of them of becoming extinct is very possible. Here are several:

Red Wolf. Native to the southeastern United States, the Red Wolf is one of the world’s most endangered wild canines. Habitat loss, persecution, and hybridization with coyotes have led to a sharp decline in Red Wolf populations, with only about twenty remaining in the wild.

Amur Leopard. This cat is native to the Amur River basin in eastern Russia, and is a stunning creature known for its distinctive, thickly furred coat. With less than a hundred left in the wild, this big cat is critically endangered, and has been pushed to the brink largely due to poaching and habitat loss caused by human encroachment and deforestation.

Sumatran Tiger. Indigenous to the Indonesian island of Sumatra, it is the smallest surviving tiger subspecies. This magnificent creature has become critically endangered due to rampant poaching and habitat loss caused by palm oil plantations and logging. Experts estimate that less than four hundred remain in the wild, emphasizing the urgency of conservation measures.

Saola. Often referred to as the “Asian Unicorn” due to its extreme rarity, this antelope-like animal is native to the Annamite Mountains of Vietnam and Laos. Discovered only in 1992, this elusive creature is threatened by habitat loss and illegal hunting, with population estimates suggesting that only a few dozen to a few hundred remain.

These days, many of us are looking for ways to help those less fortunate. There’s one way that is not that well known and that is the United Community Assistance Program (UCAP). Located inside the First Presbyterian Church, 320 North Main Street, in Three Rivers, UCAP is always in need of personal care items and non-perishable food. UCAP has the same hours as the Stone Cottage Free Store, located at the corner of West Street and Bennett Street. Just across the church’s parking lot. Carolyn McNary is there every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9 AM until Noon. Your donations help those less fortunate and are greatly appreciated.

