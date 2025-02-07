Girls’ Basketball Roundup Three Rivers sweeps week

THREE RIVERS — Three Rivers’ girls’ basketball team got two key wins this past week, defeating Edwardsburg Friday at home 55-49, and winning Tuesday against Dowagiac 52-36.

Against Edwardsburg, Dani Glass dropped 29 points along with six rebounds and five steals to lead the team. Jennaya Decker and Alyssa Stalker added eight points apiece.

“What a team win by the ‘Cats. They found a rhythm, played extremely tough D and finished today. So proud of them and that win,” head coach Carley Shoesmith said.

In the Dowagiac game, Glass had 20 points to lead the way, with Neiraja Reyes, Jennaya Decker and Hannah Colburn each had eight points.

With the results, Three Rivers are near .500 and have a record of 6-8.

Sturgis wins a pair

STURGIS — The Sturgis girls went to Plainwell last week, and returned home with a 51-39 victory. Sturgis coach Andy Phillips commented that “We had a great road win. We took care of the ball and forced turnovers. We were also able to attack their pressure and shared the ball to get some really good looks from two and three-point territory.”

The Lady Trojans had three players finish with ten points, as Madison Webb, Angela Cary and Cora Phillips led the Sturgis offense. Sydney Bir finished with eight points, followed by Kennedy Finnerman with six and Kinder Smith, who scored four.

The Lady Trojans beat a tough Berrien Springs squad Tuesday night by the score of 59-41. The victory was the fourth in a row for Sturgis. “It was a nice win,” Sturgis coach Andy Phillips said. We shared the ball and converted steals into transition points well tonight.”

Angela Cary led the way with 13 points, followed by Cora Phillips who scored nine. Madison Webb, Kennedy Finnerman and Sydney Bir all finished with eight points, while Kinder Smith tallied five points. Kenzie Eicher contributed four points, and Tessa Hatt and Kylie Brooks both finished with two. The win gives Sturgis an overall record of 9-6.

White Pigeon wins in double OT over Cass, loses close to Constantine, defeat Comstock

WHITE PIGEON — It took double overtime, and 17 fourth-quarter points to tie it up. as the Lady Chiefs hung on for a 66-62 win over Cassopolis.

Cass held the early edge at 21-13 after the first eight minutes, and still had a four-point lead at halftime,23-19. Heading into the final quarter, the Lady Rangers enjoyed a seven-point advantage, but White Pigeon came up big in the fourth, outscoring Cassopolis 17-10 to force overtime. The first extra frame ended with both teams tied at 56, but the Lady Chiefs put 10 points on the board compared to six for the Rangers, finishing off the victory.

Sydney McClure and Sadie McDaniel both had big games for the winners, as McClure fired in 28 points, while McDaniel was close behind, scoring 23. McClure also added eight rebounds, two steals and two assists. McDaniel pulled down 12 rebounds and also added an assist. Also for the Lady Chiefs, Shelby McDaniel tossed in eight points, grabbed four missed shots, had one assist and a steal. Kenlee Schrader scored three, Jamielynn Delarye had six rebounds, two points and two steals. Amyia Wright contributed five rebounds and a pair of points and steals in the win.

The Lady Chiefs dropped a close hoops contest against Constantine on Monday, 34-31.

White Pigeon led 9-5 at the end of the first quarter, and 14-12 at the half. The Lady Falcons were able to inch ahead 22-21 after three, and held on for the win. Sydney McClure hit 11 of 14 free throws on her way to 17 points to lead the scoring for the Chiefs. She also had five rebounds and two steals. Sadie McDaniel tossed in seven points, grabbed 11 boards, had two steals and a blocked shot, while Kenlee Schrader added three points, two rebounds and a steal. Jennafaye Zehr scored two, Shelby McDaniel had five rebounds to go along with one point and one assist, followed by Jamielynn Delarye with two rebounds, two steals and one point.

White Pigeon started strong and didn’t let up, defeating Comstock Tuesday, 53-14.

A 12-2 advantage after the first quarter got the Lady Chiefs rolling, and at the half, they led 24-5. The Lady Colts could only manage a single point in the final eight minutes, as White Pigeon now stands at 10-1 in the Southwest 10, 11-4 overall.

Sadie McDaniel led the charge with 23 points, 15 rebounds, a pair of steals and assists, and a blocked shot. Rachel Byler put in 11 points, grabbed seven rebounds and had one assist, while Jamielynn Delarye notched nine points, three steals and one rebound.

Also for White Pigeon, Kenlee Schrader had four points, four steals, three assists and a block, while Kadance Smith tossed in four points, pulled down four rebounds and had a steal and one assist. Teammate Shelby McDaniel had two points, four assists, three steals and a rebound. Sydney McClure rounded out the win with two assists and a steal.

“I was really proud of our girls tonight. We’ve had a lot of adversity recently, and to come out and play hard shows what our team is made of,” stated coach Brooke McClure.

Constantine drops game to Lawton

CONSTANTINE — Constantine’s girls’ basketball team dropped a match recently against Lawton, losing to the Blue Devils 42-33.

Jaedyn Herlein paced the Lady Falcons with 12 points.

Colon cold in closing quarter in loss to Bellevue

COLON — A cold fourth quarter was the deciding factor on Tuesday, as the Lady Magi only put two points on the scoreboard in a 35-31 loss to Bellevue.

“We started strong, hitting some shots and moving the ball,” coach Beth Preston said. “The second half we struggled to put the ball in the hoop. We forced some things when we should have been more patient with the ball.”

Colon had the lead at the end of one, 11-4, and 24-16 at the half, however Bellevue would go on to outscore the Lady Magi 19-7 in the second half to pick up the win. Raegan Thaxton led Colon with 15 points, followed by Lily Preston, who put in 11. Allison Vinson and Savannah Myers both had two points in the loss.

Schoolcraft goes 0-for-3 in week

SCHOOLCRAFT — Schoolcraft’s girls’ basketball team had a rough week, losing Friday to Hackett Catholic Central 53-36, losing Monday to Paw Paw 73-32, and losing Tuesday to Watervliet 49-38.

Against Hackett, Schoolcraft was led by Addison Sziede with 18 points, eight rebounds and four steals, Sydney Drenth with 12 points and four steals, Lexi Blodgett with four points, and Carley Couk with two points.

Against Paw Paw, Sziede led with 10 points and five rebounds, Val DeVries had nine points and six rebounds, and Drenth had eight points to round out the top scorers.

Against Watervliet, Addison Blodgett led with 10 points, DeVries had nine points, Lexi Blodgett had eight points, Drenth had seven, and Couk had four points.

Centreville gets wins over Marcellus, Decatur

CENTREVILLE — Centreville’s girls’ basketball team earned wins over two local foes this past week, defeating Marcellus Friday 50-25 and defeating Decatur 33-23 Tuesday.

Against Marcellus, Leah Roberts led the Bulldogs with 12 points, Berkley Shingledecker had 11 points and four steals, Mara Webb had 10 points, three assists and five steals, Ellie Reed had six points and Drew Alexander added five points to round out the top scorers. Mary Stears and Emerson Hackett each had five rebounds each. Marcellus was led by Emma Melendez with 13 points.

Against Decatur, Shingledecker led the way with 12 points, while Roberts and Webb had six points each, Alexander had five points and Reed added four points.