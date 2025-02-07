Obituary: Sandra K. Harding

Sandra K. Harding age 69 of Kalamazoo, Michigan, passed away Thursday, January 30, 2025, at Ascension Borgess Hospital in Kalamazoo, Michigan.

She was born July 27, 1955, in Three Rivers, Michigan, daughter of the late George and Blossom (Proctor) Williams.

Sandra resided in Kalamazoo since 2008 coming from Three Rivers where she was a graduate of Three Rivers High School with the class of 1973.

She was a home maker and former member of the American Legion Auxiliary. Sandra loved spending time with her grandchildren.

She is survived by her daughter: Stephanie Harding of Kalamazoo; son: Michael Harding of Kalamazoo; 14 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren; sisters: Candace (Kip) VanZile and Tammy Williams both of Sturgis and Pamela Chase of South Bend, IN.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brother: Randy Williams.

In honoring Sandra’s wishes cremation will take place. A celebration of life will take place at a later date. Private interment of the remains will take place at Nottawa Cemetery in Nottawa.

The Hackman Family Funeral Homes of Sturgis is entrusted with the arrangements.

Memorial donations would be appreciated to the charity of one’s choice.

