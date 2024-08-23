Girls Golf

Columbia Central at Westborn Tournament: The Golden Eagles finished seventh with a team score of 398 at Oakland University’s golf course. Logan Bentley finished second overall shooting a 74. She was defeated by three-time state individual champion Mia Malendez (71) in the tournament.

East Jackson Invitational: Columbia Central High School won the modified nine-hole tournament due to rain at Lakeland Hills Golf Course. Some players completed 16 holes and others 10 before the rain came back again. So the committee selected the best nine holes of the team’s two-man teams. Each team had three scramble teams to post a team score. Columbia Central won the tournament with scores of 30, 33, and 44 for a total of 107. Western finished fourth (123), East Jackson was seventh (130), Northwest finished eighth (136), Lumen Christi placed 10th (143), Jackson finished 11th (150), and Grass Lake was 12th (151).

Western at Adrian: Western High School finished second at the Adrian Invitational with a four-person score of 421 at Woodlawn Golf Club. The Panthers were led by Kaia Bruneel with a 97 (fifth place) and Cami Boldt with a 98 (seventh place).