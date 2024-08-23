High School Football Previews for 2024

Marshall High School Football 2024

Last season: The Redhawks finished 2-7 overall, 1-5 in the Interstate 8 Conference. It was the fourth consecutive sub .500 record with the Redhawks’ last winning season in 2019.

Key returnees: Austin Miller (QB) Carter Pratt (WR/DB), Tayshaun Simpson (OL/DL), Akin Olapade (RB), Liam Scott (OL/LB).

Newcomers: Javion Hancock (WR/DB), Zack Hudson (WR/DB), and Collin Stealy (LB).

Coach’s comments: Michigan Football Hall-of-Fame Coach Scott Farley takes over the program. He has coached at locally at Leslie (state finalists in 2008) and Jackson. “Our effort and energy in practice should convert to confidence and improved performances on Friday,” Farley said. “The coaching staff is confident that we can be competitive in the Interstate 8 Conference his season.”

Marshall High School Football Schedule 2024

Aug. 29 Gull Lake at Marshall 7 p.m.

Sept. 6 Marshall at Fowlerville 7 p.m.

Sept. 13 Marshall at Western 7 p.m.

Sept. 20 Dowagiac at Marshall 7 p.m.

Sept. 27 Northwest at Marshall 7 p.m.

Oct. 4 Marshall at Hastings 7 p.m.

Oct. 11 Marshall at Pennfield 7 p.m.

Oct. 18 Harper Creek at Marshall 7 p.m.

Oct. 25 Marshall at Coldwater 7 p.m.

Homer High School Football 2024

Last season: The Trojans finished 0-9 overall, 0-4 in the Cascades Conference Western Division. Homer missed the playoffs for the first time since 2018.

Key returnees: Caidan Kissinger (TE/LB), Zak Smith (OL/DL), Zach Dutton (RB/LB), and Dillon Stemaly (OL/DL).

Newcomers: Sophomore Jayden Farnham (QB/DB) and Xander Dubois (RB/WR/S) and juniors Gavin Lewallen (RB/WR/LB), Harry Minix (WR/S), and Riley Cline (RB/LB).

Coach’s comments: “We have a handful of senior – four who have played since junior high – and we are looking for them to embrace the leadership role,” Coach Nic Cass said. The Trojans have chosen the expression AED – Attitude, Effort, and Discipline – for 2024.

Homer High School Football Schedule 2024

Aug. 29 Grass Lake at Homer 7 p.m.

Sept. 6 Homer at Leslie 7 p.m.

Sept. 13 Manchester at Homer 7 p.m.

Sept. 20 Vandercook Lake at Homer 7 p.m.

Sept. 27 Homer at Hanover-Horton 7 p.m.

Oct. 4 Addison at Homer 7 p.m.

Oct. 11 Columbia Central at Homer 7 p.m.

Oct. 18 Homer at Jonesville 7 p.m.

Oct. 25 Cascades Crossover at Homer 7 p.m.

Jackson High School Football 2024

Last season: Jackson High School finished 4-5 overall, missing the playoffs for the first time since 2017. The Vikings finished 3-2 in the Southeastern Conference White Division.

Key Returnees: Cyron Stamper (QB/RB/DB), Bryce Nastally (RB/LB), Kardair Sumner (RB/LB), Zyair Simpson (WR/DB), Shea Hahnle (OL/DL), Blair Pippen (WR/LB).

Newcomers: Antonio Williams (RB/LB), Jaiden Ramirez (WR/LB), Oscar Chavez (OL/DL), Cameron Walker (OL/DL), Jace Woods (OL/DL), and Jayden Potter (WR/S).

Coach’s comments: “No big storylines … go out and compete every day and play Jackson football,” Head Coach Antonio Parker said. Players said Parker is a “funny guy” who does a lot for the kids on and off the field.

Jackson High School Football Schedule 2024

Sept. 30 Jackson at Monroe 7 p.m.

Sept. 6 Lansing Waverly at Jackson 7 p.m.

Sept. 13 Tecumseh at Jackson 7 p.m.

Sept. 20 Jackson at Pinckney 7 p.m.

Sept. 27 Jackson at Ypsilanti 7 p.m.

Oct. 4 Adrian at Jackson 7 p.m.

Oct. 11 Chelsea at Jackson 7 p.m.

Oct. 18 Jackson at Marine City 7 p.m.

Oct. 25 Haslett at Jackson 7 p.m.

Lumen Christi Catholic High School Football 2024

Last season: The Titans won its second consecutive MHSAA Division 7 state title with a 13-1 record. Lumen Christi won the Detroit Catholic title in the team’s first season in the league.

Key returnees: Kadale Williams (RB), Timmy Crowley (QB), Isaac Rehberg (RB/LB), Charley Saunders (TE/DE). Logan Decker (TE/LB), Andy Salazar (OL/DL/K), Maverick Stergakos (OL/DL), Josh Dumont (RB/DB), Antwon Baker (OL/DL), Cassius Griffin (FB/LB), and Drew Sweeney (OL/DL).

Newcomers: Adam Fuller (DB), Mason Herney (DB), Kenyon Bushinski (LB), Sean Walicki (LB), Keegan Grandy (OL/DL), Hayden Rhinehart (OL/DL), Andy Matthews (OL/DL), and Tim Smiley (OL/DL).

Coach’s comments: “Year three after winning two straight titles is very hard,” longtime Coach Herb Brogan said. “We will live and die with this senior class.” LCCHS moves up to Division 6 because it is “easier for them to find opponents.”

Lumen Christi Catholic High School Football Schedule 2024

Aug. 29 Michigan Center at Lumen Christi 7 p.m.

Sept. 6 Lumen Christi at Notre Dame Prep 7 p.m.

Sept. 13 Toronto St. Michael (Canada) at Lumen Christi 7 p.m.

Sept. 20 Lumen Christi at Detroit Jesuit 7 p.m.

Sept. 27 Lumen Christi at Dearborn Divine 7 p.m.

Oct. 4 Toledo St. Francis (Ohio) at Lumen Christi 7 p.m.

Oct. 11 Traverse City St. Francis at Lumen Christi 7 p.m.

Oct. 18 Gaylord at Lumen Christi 7 p.m.

Oct. 26 Hackett at Lumen Christi Noon

Western High School Football 2024

Last season: Western finished 10-2 advancing to the MHSAA Division 3 regional final. The Panthers were 5-1 in the Interstate 8 Conference with a one-point loss to Hastings. It is only the second time Western has finished with 10 wins in a season.

Key Returnees: Reed Myers (QB), Noah Berdiner (RB/DB/K/P), D.J. VanRiper (WR/DB), Maverick Hammond (WR/DB), Brennan Vainner (OL/DL), Ron London (OL/DL), A.J. Scutt (OL/DL), and Brody Videto (TE/LB).

Newcomers: Coby Tripp (WR/DB), Brady Kubiak (OL/DL), Cole Archer (OL/DL), Jayden Willis (RB/DB), and Luke Bergkoetter (TE/LB).

Coach’s Comments: “We want to establish the running game, but we have a quarterback who can hurt the defense in the passing game,” Coach Nate Rulewicz said. The Panthers’ mottos are one day better and 1-0 each week. Western averaged a school-record 36 points per game in 2023.

Western High School Football Schedule 2024

Aug. 29 Dearborn Divine Child at Western 7 p.m.

Sept. 6 Western at Traverse City Central 7 p.m.

Sept. 13 Marshall at Western 7 p.m.

Sept. 20 Western at Hastings 7 p.m.

Sept. 27 Western at Coldwater 7 p.m.

Oct. 4 Harper Creek at Western 7 p.m.

Oct. 11 Western at Northwest 7 p.m.

Oct. 18 Haslett at Western 7 p.m.

Oct. 25 Pennfield at Western 7 p.m.

Northwest High School Football 2024

Last season: The Mounties finished with a winning record for the second consecutive season – the first times since 2008. Northwest was 5-4 a year ago, 3-3 in the Interstate 8 Conference.

Key Returnees: Nathan Latoszewski (RB), Gabe Christner (QB), Thomas Dodson (OL/DL), Evan Echols (OL/DL), Jack Beebe (RB/LB), Peyton Hughey (OL/DL), and Tyler Derby (RB/LB).

Newcomers: Jack Edwards (RB/LB), Aiden Tryon (WR), Jalen Jordan (WR/S), Cam Parker (WR/DB), and Will Frazier (TE/LB).

Coach’s Comments: “We want to build on two back-to-back winning seasons,” Coach Stafford Newsome. His players say Newsome “teaches the game and how to be great men after football.”

Northwest High School Football Schedule 2024

Aug. 30 Northwest at Tecumseh 7 p.m.

Sept. 6 Northwest at Adrian Madison 7 p.m.

Sept. 13 Hastings at Northwest 7 p.m.

Sept. 20 Coldwater at Northwest 7 p.m.

Sept. 27 Northwest at Marshall 7 p.m.

Oct. 5 Northwest at Berkely Noon

Oct. 11 Western at Northwest 7 p.m.

Oct. 18 Pennfield at Northwest 7 p.m.

Oct. 25 Northwest at Harper Creek 7 p.m.

Michigan Center High School Football 2024

Last season: The Cardinals finished 7-3 overall, losing in the opening round of the MHSAA D-6 playoffs. Michigan Center was 4-1 in the Cascades Conference East Division, good for second place.

Key Returnees: Logan Jones (RB/LB), Braylen Brown (RB/LB), Hayden Hinkle (QB/S), Landon Hurd (OL/DL), Bodee Adkins (WR/DB), Chris Fox (OL/DL), Mason Bradley OL/LB), Travis Collins (WR/DB), Spencer Berkeypile (K/WR/DE), Jack Layher (RB/LB), Brennan Forward (WR/DB), and Nathan Moyer (RB/LB).

Newcomers: Tre’var Collins (WR/QB/S), Tyree Jones (RB/LB), Logan Smith (C/DL), Holden Dean (OL/DL), Braylen Villarreal (TE/LB), Landon Sharp (WR/LB), Davion King (RB/DE), Peyton Paquin (TE/DE), and Kaden Leighton (OL/TE/DE).

Coach’s Comments: “We have only eight seniors on the team, but a very talented junior class,” Coach Troy Allen said. “Injuries really impacted us last year but allowed younger players to play.” MCHS has made the playoffs six of the last eight seasons including a run to the D-6 state semifinals in 2021.

Michigan Center High School Football Schedule 2024

Aug. 29 Michigan Center at Lumen Christi 7 p.m.

Sept. 6 Hanover-Horton at Michigan Center 7 p.m.

Sept. 13 Michigan Center at Jonesville 7 p.m.

Sept. 20 Leslie at Michigan Center 7 p.m.

Sept. 27 Michigan Center at East Jackson 7 p.m.

Oct. 4 Grass Lake at Michigan Center 7 p.m.

Oct. 11 Michigan Center at Napoleon 7 p.m.

Oct. 18 Manchester at Michigan Center 7 p.m.

Oct. 25 Cascades Crossover at Michigan Center 7 p.m.

Columbia Central High School Football 2024

Last season: The Golden Eagles finished the 2023 season with a 4-5 record, 2-2 in the Cascades Conference West Division. Columbia Central has not posted a .500 record or better since 2019.

Key Returnees: Shane Taylor (OL/LB), Nic Richardson (QB/WR/DB), Blake Hoskins (TE/LB), Jordan Cromwell (WR/DB), Christian Millican (WR/DB), Peyton Denning (WR/DB), A.J. Soto (OL/DL), and Dylan Boone (OL/DL).

Newcomers: Blake Evans (RB/LB), Bauston Pilaczynski (RB/LB), Trent Troyer (WR/DB), and Conor Rentfrow (QB/WR/DB).

Coach’s Comments: “Our goals are to compete in everything we do, love one another, and chase trying to be the best versions of ourselves – on and off the football field,” Coach Dylan Zaborowski said. “If we do all of those things – with the talent we have – I believe we will be right were we want to be come the end of the season.”

Columbia Central High School Football Schedule 2024

Aug. 29 Adrian Madison at Columbia Central 7 p.m.

Sept. 6 Columbia Central at Grass Lake 7 p.m.

Sept. 13 Columbia Central at Napoleon 7 p.m.

Sept. 20 Addison at Columbia Central 7 p.m.

Sept. 27 Columbia Central at Vandercook Lake 7 p.m.

Oct. 4 Columbia Central at Jonesville 7 p.m.

Oct. 11 Homer at Columbia Central 7 p.m.

Oct. 18 Columbia Central at Hanover-Horton 7 p.m.

Oct. 25 Cascades Crossover at Columbia Central 7 p.m.

Napoleon High School Football 2024

Last season: The Napoleon varsity football team finished 9-2 a year ago advancing to the Division 7 district final. The Pirates won the Cascades Conference East Division with a 5-0 record. Napoleon has advanced to the MHSAA football playoffs six of the last eight seasons.

Key Returnees: Dallas Smith (TE/DL), Zack Bamm (OL/LB), Jamarcus Goodloe (C/DL), Quin Odegard (OL/DL), Gunnyr Iveson (TE), and Ashton Warner (RB/LB).

Newcomers: Isaac Caroffino (QB), Marcello Flores (RB/LB), Zavior Skog (RB/CB), Jayden Servis (RB/S), and Carson Lovett (OL/DL).

Coach’s Comments: “We want to establish the fact that Napoleon football is here to stay,” Coach Derek Shell said. “We have built a culture of playing smash-mouth physical football that will allow us to stay competitive year in and year out.”

Napoleon High School Football Schedule 2024

Aug. 29 Napoleon at Onsted 7 p.m.

Sept. 6 Jonesville at Napoleon 7 p.m.

Sept. 13 Columbia Central at Napoleon 7 p.m.

Sept. 20 Napoleon at Manchester 7 p.m.

Sept. 27 Grass Lake at Napoleon 7 p.m.

Oct. 4 Napoleon at Leslie 7 p.m.

Oct. 11 Michigan Center at Napoleon 7 p.m.

Oct. 18 Napoleon at East Jackson 7 p.m.

Oct. 25 Cascades Crossover at Napoleon 7 p.m.

Grass Lake High School Football 2024

Last season: The Warriors finished the season with a 6-4 record, losing in the opening round of the MHSAA playoffs to Lumen Christi – the eventual state champions in Division 7. The Warriors were 2-3 in the Cascades Conference East Division in 2024. Head Coach Randy Cole is celebrating his 25th year as the head coach of Grass Lake in 2024.

Key Returnees: Brayden Lape (QB), Bryant Cook (WR/S), Quint Leland (OL/DL), Jacob Collins (WR/LB), Zach Myers (OL/DL), Dylan Frey (OL/DL), Dawson Diuble (RB/LB), and Aaron Maynard (C/DL).

Newcomers: Luke Guthrie (RB/LB), Manny Schafran (OL/DL), and Ben Simon (OL/DL).

Coach’s Comments: “We only lost one starter on the offensive line and none on the defensive line,” Coach Randy Cole said. “This is a senior heavy team.” The Warriors have only missed the MHSAA playoffs five times in this century.

Grass Lake High School Football Schedule 2024

Aug. 29 Homer at Grass Lake 7 p.m.

Sept. 6 Columbia Central at Grass Lake 7 p.m.

Sept. 13 Grass Lake at Hanover-Horton 7 p.m.

Sept. 20 East Jackson at Grass Lake 7 p.m.

Sept. 27 Grass Lake at Napoleon 7 p.m.

Oct. 4 Grass Lake at Michigan Center 7 p.m.

Oct. 11 Manchester at Grass Lake 7 p.m.

Oct. 18 Grass Lake at Leslie 7 p.m.

Oct. 25 Cascades Crossover at Grass Lake 7 p.m.

Hanover-Horton High School Football 2024

Last season: The Comets finished the 2023 season with a 2-7 record. Hanover-Horton was 1-3 in the Cascades Conference West Division. Their last winning season was in 2014.

Key Returnees: Luke Soper (QB), Bryant Haisfar (OL/DL), Lukas NaDell (RB/DB), Reed Matthews (OL/DL), A.J. Fielder (RB/DB), Adam Ley (TE/LB), Jackson Johnson (WR/DB), and Jack Wooster (LB).

Newcomers: Austyn Hocter (RB/DB), J.J. Russ (WR/LB), Braden Cogan (OL/DL), and Gavin Berkeypile.

Coach’s Comments: “We are very excited about the season,” Coach David Messer said. “We have great quality in our nine seniors on the team.”

Hanover-Horton High School Football Schedule 2024

Aug. 29 Hanover-Horton at Monroe Jefferson 7 p.m.

Sept. 6 Hanover-Horton at Michigan Center 7 p.m.

Sept. 13 Grass Lake at Hanover-Horton 7 p.m.

Sept. 20 Hanover-Horton at Jonesville 7 p.m.

Sept. 27 Homer at Hanover-Horton 7 p.m.

Oct. 4 Vandercook Lake at Hanover-Horton 7 p.m.

Oct. 11 Hanover-Horton at Addison 7 p.m.

Oct. 18 Columbia Central at Hanover-Horton 7 p.m.

Oct. 25 Cascades Crossover at Hanover-Horton 7 p.m.

Springport High School Football 2024

Last season: Springport High School finished 3-6 overall for the 2023 football season. The Spartans were 2-2 in the Big Eight Conference. Veteran Coach Ben Pack takes over the program for the Spartans.

Key Returnees: Ben Curtis (RB), Daniel Dysert (RB), Joel Kiselica (OL/DL), Marshall Shoemaker (WR), Gavin Lightner (QB/LB), Brendan Barrett (OL/LB), Kaden Woyame (WR/DB), and Travis Riehle (OL/DL).

Newcomers: Gibson Overweg (QB/LB), Josh Early (OL/DL), Eli Worth (OL/DL), Stone Overweg (TE/LB), Dallas Higelmire (WR/DB), Kolton Woyame (RB/LB), and Easton Merrill (RB/DL).

Coach’s Comments: “We will run a spread gun-T with a lot of air raid components in it,” Coach Pack said. “We want to snap the ball 3.5 second after breaking the huddle.”

Springport High School Football Schedule 2024

Aug. 29 Springport at Dansville 7 p.m.

Sept. 6 Springport at Maple Valley 7 p.m.

Sept. 13 Sand Creek at Springport 7 p.m.

Sept. 20 Springport at Stockbridge 7 p.m.

Sept. 27 Springport at Quincy 7 p.m.

Oct. 4 Springport at Reading 7 p.m.

Oct. 11 Union City at Springport 7 p.m.

Oct. 18 Bronson at Springport 7 p.m.

Oct. 25 Potterville at Springport 7 p.m.

East Jackson High School Football 2024

Last season: The Trojans finished 2-7 overall a year ago. East Jackson won two-of-three games to begin the season but went 0-5 in the Cascades Conference. They have finished sub .500 each season since 2011.

Key Returnees: Nate Ratliff (OL/DL), Tavi Lammon (OL/DL), Amaree Padgett (QB/DB), K.J. Oliver (WR/DB), DeAngelo Alexander (WR/RB/DB), Anthony Armstead (WR/DB), and Alex Lewin (C/LB).

Newcomer: Gauge Parshall (OL/DL).

Coach’s Comments: “Our goal is to make the playoffs,” Coach Joe Niehaus said. “We must have a fast start due to the schedule in the back half of the season.”

East Jackson High School Football Schedule 2024

Aug. 29 Lutheran Westland at East Jackson 7 p.m.

Sept. 6 Vandercook Lake at East Jackson 7 p.m.

Sept. 13 East Jackson at Addison 7 p.m.

Sept. 20 East Jackson at Grass Lake 7 p.m.

Sept. 27 Michigan Center at East Jackson 7 p.m.

Oct. 4 East Jackson at Manchester 7 p.m.

Oct. 11 Leslie at East Jackson (Homecoming) 7 p.m.

Oct. 18 Napoleon at East Jackson 7 p.m.

Oct. 25 Cascades Crossover at East Jackson 7 p.m.

Vandercook Lake High School Football 2024

Last season: The Jayhawks finished 2-2 playing an 11-man junior varsity schedule. Vandercook Lake returns to an 11-man varsity schedule in 2024 giving the Cascades Conference 12 team – playing in the West Division.

Key Returnees: Chris Jiminez (QB), Leland Barton (RB/CB), Trent McKinney (RB/LB), Jonathan Morgan (WR), C.J. Car (TE/DL), Eadon Briston (OL/DL), Justin Barnes (QB/LB), Vaughn Pangborn (OL/DL), Armani Spaulding (RB/DL), and Leshawn Landrum-Sullivan (TE/DE).

Newcomers: Dan Foley (OL/DL), Ben Griffin (RB/LB), Sam Griffin (WR/S), Jacob Shepard (WR/CB), and Stephen Fair (OL/DL).

Coach’s Comments: “We are excited to have an 11-man team back,” Coach Dan Midena said. “We have enjoyed great numbers in the offseason and at camp. Our players are focused on the process and not the outcome. “

Vandercook Lake High School Football Schedule 2024

Aug. 29 Vandercook Lake at Sand Creek 7 p.m.

Sept. 6 Vandercook Lake at East Jackson 7 p.m.

Sept. 13 Leslie at Vandercook Lake (Homecoming) 7 p.m.

Sept. 20 Vandercook Lake at Homer 7 p.m.

Sept. 27 Columbia Central at Vandercook Lake 7 p.m.

Oct. 4 Vandercook Lake at Hanover-Horton 7 p.m.

Oct. 11 Jonesville at Vandercook Lake 7 p.m.

Oct. 18 Addison at Vandercook Lake 7 p.m.

Oct. 25 Cascades Crossover at Vandercook Lake 7 p.m.

Concord High School Football 2024

Last season: The Yellowjackets finished 6-3 barely missing the MHSAA playoffs in 8-man football. The season was record-setting for Concord especially on the offensive side of the football. They lost 11 seniors from the 2023 season.

Key Returnees: Gavin Riske (QB), Jordan Medellin (WR/DB), Tylend Allen (RB/LB), Alex Smith (WR/LB), and Isaiah Krieger (OL/DL).

Newcomers: Mason Davis (OL/DL), Alek Warner (WR/DB), Christian Castro (OL/DL), Tyler Rundle (WR/DB/LB), Trenton Frazer (RB/LB), Jermaine Green (OL/DL), and Nathan Fritz (WR/DB).

Coach’s Comments: “We are training an entirely new offensive line and almost new defense,” Coach Max Clark said. “We do feel like we are reloading, not rebuilding.” The Yellowjackets are joining a new league (Southern Central Athletic Association – White Division) with Lenawee Christian, Morenci, Britton-Deerfield and possibly others.

Concord High School Football Schedule 2024

Aug. 29 Litchfield at Concord 7 p.m.

Sept. 6 Concord at Athens 7 p.m.

Sept. 13 Mendon at Concord 7 p.m.

Sept. 20 Concord at Britton-Deerfield 7 p.m.

Sept. 27 Concord at Morenci 7 p.m.

Oct. 4 Pittsford at Concord 7 p.m.

Oct. 11 Concord vs. Holgate (OH) TBD

Oct. 18 Lenawee Christian at Concord 7 p.m.

Oct. 25 Concord at Bellevue 7 p.m.