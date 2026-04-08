Girls Soccer Season Preview:

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

ALLEGAN

A new era begins for Allegan girls soccer.

But the expectations remain the same.

Following a run to the MHSAA Division 3 state semifinals last season, the Tigers enter the 2026 campaign under new leadership, as Stu McLean takes over for longtime coach Paul Legge.

And while the voice on the sideline may be different, the mindset has not changed.

“The team enters the season carrying the momentum from last year’s incredible run,” McLean said. “That experience has us fired up and focused on building even further.”

Allegan returns a strong core of experienced players, many of whom played key roles in last year’s postseason success.

“We return a group that knows what success looks like,” McLean said. “They’ve been through the intensity of deep tournament games, and that maturity shows every day.”

Senior leadership will be a major strength for the Tigers, led by goalkeeper Mya Corbett along with defenders Zoey Phillips, Ellie Ziemelis and Bella Giovanucci.

“Mya had some clutch performances in big moments last year, while Zoey and Ellie bring toughness, versatility and a strong defensive presence,” McLean said.

Additional senior contributors include Ky Dillon in goal, Desi White in the midfield and Morgan Green on the back line.

That group is complemented by a mix of returning underclassmen and newcomers, giving Allegan both depth and versatility across the field.

Sophomores Aubrey Fulton and Elana Byers—both of whom gained valuable varsity experience as freshmen—are expected to take on larger roles in the attack.

“They’re ready to step into expanded roles and help lead our offense,” McLean said.

Other returning players include sophomores Khloey Lutz-Brown (midfield/defense), Kendra Rogers (midfield) and Sienna Cariker (defense).

Newcomers such as Evy Hoffmeister (midfield), Kara Wooster (forward) and Sydney Cooley (defense) will also look to make an immediate impact.

In addition to experience and talent, McLean pointed to team chemistry as a defining characteristic of this year’s squad.

“This is a special group with outstanding chemistry,” he said. “They genuinely enjoy being around each other, push one another to get better and create an environment that’s both competitive and fun.”

Maintaining that mindset will be key as the Tigers navigate both the regular season and postseason.

“We talk a lot about it being a marathon, not a sprint,” McLean said. “The focus is on staying present—whether it’s a game or practice—and not looking ahead or relying on past success.”

With that approach, Allegan has its sights set on another strong season.

“We’re aiming to compete for SAC honors, make another deep playoff run and put ourselves in position to contend for a state title,” McLean said.

FENNVILLE

For Fennville, the focus this season is simple: come together and grow.

With a roster made up of players from multiple grade levels, the Blackhawks enter the 2026 campaign looking to build chemistry early and continue improving as the season progresses.

“Our goal number one is to gel as a unit and learn to be competitive together,” coach Mark Gray said. “We want to get better every game and every practice, and be playing our best soccer by the time districts arrive.”

Fennville returns a group of experienced players who will be counted on to lead the way.

That group includes seniors Anahi Sanchez (defense), Marisol Diaz (midfield), Adamari Torres (midfield) and Isis Diaz (midfield), along with juniors Andy Balke (forward), Ami Fernandez (defense) and Dina Santos Porres (defense).

Gray believes that experience will be important, particularly when it comes to setting the tone for a younger roster.

“We have a handful of girls who work hard and understand the game well,” he said. “The key will be how they develop into the positive leaders we need for some of the younger players.”

Those younger players include a group of newcomers who could make an immediate impact.

Candela Ruiz Martinez, a junior midfielder, joins the varsity squad along with freshmen Wren Mathers (defense), Leslie Hernandez (keeper) and Nidia Villalobos (midfield/forward).

As the season unfolds, Fennville will look to find consistency while continuing to develop as a team.

The Blackhawks are coming off a 7-7-2 season that resulted in a third-place finish in the conference, and Gray hopes his team can build on that foundation.

In terms of the conference race, Gray expects familiar contenders to once again be in the mix.

“Saugatuck and South Haven are always well-prepared and deep with athletic talent and skill,” he said. “We’re hoping to be right in the middle of the conference and be competitive with those top teams.”

HAMILTON

There’s a new voice leading the Hamilton girls soccer program this spring.

And with it comes a renewed sense of energy and optimism.

Brinley Nieuwenhuis takes over as head coach of the Hawkeyes, inheriting a team that is eager to take a step forward after last season’s 4-12-1 record.

“My overall outlook on the season is very positive,” Nieuwenhuis said. “We have a great group of girls who are willing to put in the extra work, work hard for each other and better themselves as soccer players and people.”

Hamilton returns a solid group of players who have experience playing together, something Nieuwenhuis believes will be a key strength early in the season.

“We have returners who know how to play with each other,” she said. “They understand each other’s tendencies and should be able to get back into a rhythm together pretty quickly.”

That returning group includes seniors Joselyn Paskvan (midfield/forward) and Zoe Heneveld (defense/goalie), along with a number of juniors in Ella Achterhof (midfield/forward), Ashlyn Brown (midfield), Zoe Hippey (defense), Leah Klein (goalie), Sierra Prince (midfield) and Emma Slotman (defense/midfield).

Sophomores Kyrza Michalak (defense), Ellery Rietema (defense/midfield) and Grace Sexton (defense/midfield) also return.

Defensively, the Hawkeyes expect to be strong.

“We have some seasoned girls on the back line who are very strong and work well together,” Nieuwenhuis said.

Hamilton has also added several newcomers who could help bolster the roster, including sophomores Zoe Rabbers (defense) and Bryn Nyboer (midfield) along with freshman Maci Brott (midfield/forward).

“We’ve added some great players who will help with our depth,” Nieuwenhuis said.

One challenge the team is currently navigating is health, as a few players are dealing with injuries early in the season.

But despite that, the goals for the season remain ambitious.

“Our goal is to be looked at as a threat this year,” Nieuwenhuis said. “We want to be top three in the conference and compete to win districts.”

In the OK Black, Nieuwenhuis expects Unity Christian and Holland Christian to once again be among the top teams.

Still, the Hawkeyes are focused on carving out their own place in the standings.

“We’re looking to be competitive and take that next step as a program,” Nieuwenhuis said.

HOPKINS

For the past few seasons, Hopkins has taken steady steps forward.

Now, the Vikings are looking to take the next one.

Coming off a 12-7-1 season that included a trip to the district finals, Hopkins enters the 2026 campaign with its sights set on both a conference championship and a deeper postseason run.

“We will be in competition for the conference title and a district title,” coach John Mieras said. “We’ve been progressing toward that goal each year, and we see this as our year to take that next step.”

A big reason for that optimism is a veteran-laden roster led by a senior class that has been playing together since their freshman year.

“The team is our strength,” Mieras said. “These seniors have been on varsity for four years, and they are a group of talented individuals working toward the same goal.”

That senior group includes Madi Langlois (midfield), Bridget Stark (forward), Allison Breining (midfield/forward), Allison Poll (defense), Ali Langlois (forward) and Lacy Hulst (defense/forward).

Hopkins also returns a number of key contributors from other classes, including junior goalkeeper Aliza Kerber, defenders Sutton Collier, Genesis Tuinstra, Makayla Glupker and Kallyson Bishop, and midfielder Kayla Bracelin.

Sophomore midfielder Annika Ford also returns, while freshman Claire Brenner is the lone newcomer expected to contribute at the varsity level as an outside midfielder/forward.

Mieras noted that the Vikings bring back talent across the field.

“We are returning multiple All-Conference, All-District and All-State players,” he said. “That experience is spread across all positions—forward, midfield, defense and goalkeeper.”

Last season, Hopkins showcased that balance, scoring 78 goals while allowing just 28.

The Vikings also pushed Allegan to a shootout in the district finals before falling.

“That experience motivates us,” Mieras said.

In the OK Silver, Hopkins expects another competitive race.

“Fruitport, Calvin Christian and NorthPointe Christian are always in contention,” Mieras said. “But every team in the conference is working to be competitive.”

Beyond this season, the program continues to trend upward, with growing participation and players moving on to the collegiate level.

At least three seniors—Ali Langlois (Kalamazoo College), Madi Langlois (Aquinas College) and Lacy Hulst (Cornerstone)—plan to continue their soccer careers after graduation.

“We’ve seen interest in the program grow every year,” Mieras said. “That’s been a big part of building what we have.”

OTSEGO

The target is clear for Otsego this season.

And it’s one the Bulldogs are used to carrying.

Coming off a 16-1-1 season that included a Wolverine Conference title and a district championship, Otsego enters the 2026 campaign looking to defend both.

“We did lose a few huge players after last season, but we should still be very strong again this spring,” coach Levi Butcher said. “We’ll look to defend our conference title and try to get out of what is arguably the toughest Division 2 district in the state.”

Otsego returns a strong and experienced core, led by a senior class that includes Constantine Taylor (defense), Allie Proctor (forward), Kara Moore (midfield) and goalkeeper Zoe Alkire.

That group is complemented by a talented junior class that has been contributing at the varsity level since day one.

Those juniors include Sydney Timmons (midfield), Maddie Ragan (defense), Ruby Gerst (midfield), Peyton Johnson (forward), Peyton Dennany (forward), Addi Pfefferman (defense) and Olivia Witteveen (midfield).

“We have a great senior group and a core of excellent juniors who have been big pieces of our team since their freshman year,” Butcher said.

Newcomers Valeria Verdin (forward), Mya Engbers (midfield) and Cam Guerrant (defense) have also impressed early and could provide valuable depth.

One of Otsego’s biggest strengths once again figures to be its ability to control possession and limit scoring opportunities for opponents.

“We possess the ball and create chances exceptionally well,” Butcher said. “And it’s going to be tough for teams to score on us again with three starting defenders and our goalkeeper returning.”

Still, there are areas the Bulldogs will look to address.

“We have to figure out how to fill the gaps left by last year’s seniors,” Butcher said. “They left some big shoes to fill, and we’ll need some of our younger players to step in and provide depth as they continue to develop.”

Butcher would also like to see his team capitalize more on set-piece opportunities.

“We have the ability to create more chances in those situations,” he said.

In the Wolverine Conference, Otsego once again expects to be among the teams to beat, though the path to another title won’t be easy.

“I think we’re still at the top of the pile, but Vicksburg and Plainwell are going to give us good tests,” Butcher said.

And beyond the conference race, the postseason presents another major challenge.

“With teams like Gull Lake, South Christian, Plainwell and Middleville in our district, there are going to be a lot of tough games,” Butcher said. “Most of those matchups will be dogfights.”

PLAINWELL

Plainwell has the pieces in place to be a contender once again this season.

With a mix of experienced seniors, talented underclassmen and strength across all areas of the field, the Trojans enter the 2026 campaign with high expectations.

“We return a lot of experience,” coach Garry Snyder said. “We have a very solid goalkeeper and defensive group, a quality midfield and some explosive players up top. This should be a fun group to watch.”

Leading the way offensively is senior Alayna Eldred, the team’s top returning goal scorer who brings both speed and toughness to the attack.

She is joined up front by a number of players who can create scoring opportunities, including Lucy Benson, Ella Brydges and Anna Eldred.

In the midfield, Plainwell features a deep and versatile group, including Shea Hodapp, Teighlor Nooney, Sophia Petersen, Caitlyn Ridgeway, Aubrie Witt and Alyssa Weldon.

“Alyssa is determined and ready to step into a key role at center midfield,” Snyder said, noting the importance of the midfield in connecting play across the field.

Defensively, the Trojans return a strong and experienced unit anchored by Ella Petik, who returns from injury, along with Anna Schierbeek, Alison Taylor and Emma Taylor.

“They’ll be a key part of what we do defensively and in linking up with the midfield,” Snyder said.

In goal, Olivia Ranger provides a steady presence.

“She’s confident and determined back there,” Snyder said.

Plainwell also welcomes several newcomers who could make an impact, including Raygan Truitt and Leigha Weldon.

“Raygan is very skilled and has great vision and awareness,” Snyder said. “Leigha is quick, works hard and has a good feel for the game.”

With a strong blend of experience and youth, Snyder is optimistic about the group’s potential.

“This senior group is motivated and ready, and we have some very good underclassmen,” he said. “If we stay healthy, we should have a successful season.”

In the Wolverine Conference, Plainwell expects to be in the mix for a title, though the competition will be tough.

“Otsego and Vicksburg will be strong, and there are several good teams in the conference,” Snyder said.

The postseason presents another challenge, with a loaded district that includes South Christian, Gull Lake, Otsego, Middleville and Plainwell.

Still, with experience, depth and playmakers throughout the lineup, the Trojans have the potential to be a factor as the season unfolds.

WAYLAND

A new chapter is beginning for the Wayland girls soccer program this spring.

With Miguel Arriaga taking over as head coach, the Wildcats enter the 2026 season focused on building a foundation for long-term success.

“This year is about development—both individually and as a team,” Arriaga said. “We want to establish a style of play, a different approach to the game and a winning culture that the Wayland community can be proud of.”

Wayland returns a solid group of upperclassmen who will help lead that transition.

That group includes seniors Katara Gast (midfield), Elliot Mass (midfield) and Charlotte Crampton (forward), along with juniors Ella Edwards (defense), Payton Naegele (midfield), Addie Wallace (goalkeeper), Macy Schwartz (forward) and Kaleigh Marquard (defense).

“We have a great group of upperclassmen,” Arriaga said. “They’ve done a good job setting the tone and helping guide the younger players.”

Those younger players include a number of newcomers who could make an immediate impact, including freshmen Selah Bailey (forward), Paris Ortiz (forward) and Ailey Schaefer (defense), as well as sophomore Hannah Usselman (forward).

“We also have an energetic group of younger players who bring talent and enthusiasm,” Arriaga said. “That combination gives us a chance to grow every day.”

While results will matter, Arriaga said the primary focus will be on steady improvement throughout the season.

“Our goal is to continue getting better as the season goes along,” he said. “If we stay committed to the process, the results will follow.”

In a competitive conference, Wayland is aiming to take steps forward and challenge established programs.

“The conference is solid, and we want to improve our standing each game and compete with the top teams,” Arriaga said. “We want to be a tough team to play against.”

For Arriaga, who brings more than 25 years of coaching experience, this season also represents a fresh start.

“I’ve coached at a lot of levels, but this is my first year in Michigan,” he said. “I’m excited to build something here and show what our program can become.”