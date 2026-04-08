Boys Track Season Preview:

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

FENNVILLE

Coach: Josh Sliter

Returning letter winners: Atticus Boeve, jr. (distance—800, 1,600, 3,200); Jaciel Ruiz, sr. (distance—800, 1,600, 3,200); Ashton Halcomb, sr. (sprints—100, 200, 400); Carter Thompson, sr. (sprints—100, 200, 400); Calvin Giles, jr. (throws); Uly Estrada, sr. (throws).

Top newcomers: Julian Wiemer, fr. (sprints, long jump, high jump); Kolten Hagger, fr. (sprints, jumps); Chris Davie, fr. (sprints, jumps); Gabe Gonzalez, jr. (distance); Lucas Lombard, fr. (distance).

Season outlook:

Fennville enters the 2026 season focused on steady growth and continued development across the board.

“The goal for this season is to see growth in all the athletes,” coach Josh Sliter said. “Every track meet we are looking to see improvement.”

The Blackhawks bring back a core group of contributors in both sprinting and distance events, along with several newcomers who are expected to make an immediate impact.

“The team has strengths in both areas, especially with the new additions to both sprinting and distance,” Sliter said.

Among those to watch are junior Atticus Boeve, who is expected to take a step forward in the distance events, and newcomer Gabe Gonzalez, who could be competitive in the 800 and 1,600. Freshman Julian Wiemer is another athlete to keep an eye on after a strong showing in the long jump, where he has already posted a mark of 19 feet, 3 inches.

While the team has added numbers this season, depth remains a challenge.

“Keeping the athletes we do have healthy and injury-free is going to be key,” Sliter said. “Trying to prevent burnout is crucial.”

In the conference, Fennville hopes to be competitive in individual events, though overall team scoring may be impacted by limited depth.

“We’re hoping to finish toward the middle of the group, but that can be difficult when you can’t always fill every event,” Sliter said. “We’ll rely heavily on individual performances to score points.”

After a season in which placing near the top proved difficult, the focus this year remains on improvement and building toward long-term success.

HOPKINS

Coach: Jamie Kiss

Returning letter winners: Isaac Aalderink, jr. (throws); Vijay DeZeeuw, sr. (high jump); Jack Estelle, sr. (distance); Austin Evans, soph. (mid-distance); Kellen Ford, sr. (sprints); Noah Gibson, soph. (mid-distance); Dexter Graczyk, soph. (high jump); Matthew Guzman, jr. (mid-distance); Jace Hibma, jr. (long jump); Graycin Ingle, jr. (hurdles); Grady Johnston, soph. (distance); Oakley Jorgensen, jr. (throws); Clayton Kerber, sr. (hurdles); Luke Klinge, soph. (pole vault); Ezra Koperski, jr. (throws); Gage Martin, jr. (sprints); Kash Moored, soph. (distance); Noah Opolski, jr. (throws); Lincoln Raab, soph. (sprints); Holden Rewa, soph. (sprints); Isaiah Robinson, jr. (mid-distance); Gavin Schans, jr. (distance); Cole VerStrate, sr. (distance); Parker Warners, jr. (long jump).

Top newcomers: Leland Aguilera, fr. (mid-distance); Hunter DeVriendt, fr. (sprints); Joe Gamble, fr. (hurdles); Tyler Halsted, soph. (high jump); Emmett Houseman, fr. (distance); Owen Kent, fr. (mid-distance); Logan Kipen, fr. (distance); Alvaro Lopez-Arrese, sr. (sprints); Joe Osborn, fr. (throws); Wyatt Runkel, soph. (sprints); Cole Winstrom, fr. (long jump).

Season outlook:

After winning the conference meet last season but finishing second overall in the OK Silver standings, Hopkins enters 2026 with its sights set on taking the next step.

“This year, we have a goal of winning the OK-Silver outright, but we recognize that it will be a challenge,” coach Jamie Kiss said. “We also want to get several athletes qualified for the state meet.”

A key reason for that optimism is the team’s balance across events.

“Our team strength is our diversity in talents,” Kiss said. “We hope to be competitive in every event, making us a well-balanced team this season.”

That depth should help the Vikings remain in the mix in what Kiss expects to be a competitive conference race.

“Belding is the defending champs and looks to be pretty solid again this year,” he said. “Fruitport will also likely be in the mix, as they are usually well-rounded.”

Hopkins returns conference champions Kellen Ford (100, 200), Clayton Kerber (110 hurdles, 300 hurdles) and Luke Klinge (pole vault), along with a strong distance group expected to contribute significant points.

“I expect our distance program to be scoring a lot of points for us this season,” Kiss said.

The Vikings went 5-2 in conference duals last season and will look to build on that success with a combination of returning talent and emerging contributors.

Now in his 19th season, Kiss believes this group has the pieces in place to contend at the top of the league standings.

MARTIN

Coaches: Damon and Caryn Blackburn

Returning letter winners: Jadon Dettman, jr. (mid-distance, distance, relays); Hunter Hayes, jr. (distance, relays); Garijulian Salvador Garcia, jr. (sprints, relays); Seth Toris, jr. (sprints, pole vault); Jeremiah VanHouten, jr. (mid-distance, relays); James Gruber, sr. (shot put, discus); Peyton Schuring-Harris, sr. (shot put, discus).

Top newcomers: Owen Haner, fr. (all-around); Seth Smith, fr. (long jump, sprints); Blake Sweeting, jr. (long jump, high jump, hurdles); Ethan Fitzpatrick, sr. (long jump, high jump); Riley Bender, fr. (hurdles).

Season outlook:

Martin enters the 2026 season looking to build around a group of experienced returners while continuing to develop younger athletes.

After graduating several key contributors, the Clippers will be in a bit of a rebuilding phase, though there are still pieces in place for success.

“We did graduate a number of scoring seniors last year, so there is room for rebuilding,” Damon Blackburn said. “However, we have added a few upperclassmen new to track to help with that.”

Leading the way will be senior Peyton Schuring-Harris, who had an impressive debut season a year ago. He captured a regional championship in the shot put and went on to place 13th at the Division 4 state finals.

Martin also returns a strong core in the 4×800 relay, with Jadon Dettman, Hunter Hayes and Jeremiah VanHouten all back after earning a regional medal last season.

“We hope to send our past state qualifiers back to the state meet with a few more joining them for the first time,” Damon Blackburn said.

Despite limited numbers, the program continues to find success through individual performances and a team-first approach.

“Our conference is always a tough one, but we do have several individuals who will do well,” Damon Blackburn said.

The Clippers will also rely on continued development from a mix of newcomers and athletes new to the sport as they look to fill gaps left by graduation.

This season also marks the final one for Damon and Caryn Blackburn, who have led the program for several years.

“We coach and run the boys and girls together as one team, one family,” Damon Blackburn said. “Building a cooperative and supportive spirit among all of the athletes is a key component of our program.”

OTSEGO

Coach: Steve Long

Returning letter winners: Alex Robbins, sr. (shot put, discus); Alex Babin, soph. (sprints); Brody Smith (sprints, long jump); Callan Davis (hurdles); Carson Brooks (pole vault); Cole Kortokrax (sprints); David Patin (hurdles); Ethan Simpson (sprints, long jump); Zeke Andrina (sprints); Gunnar Djerf (distance); Jack Cook (sprints); Jarred Curtiss (throws); Kaleb Koestner (sprints); Kenny Sheffer (distance); Owen Gauthier (throws); Owen Meech (sprints); Roman Mitchell (sprints); Rowan McKinley (throws); Trevor Meyer (mid-distance).

Top newcomers: Cain Kortlandt (jumps, sprints); Dom Town (sprints, jumps); Gabe Conley (sprints, jumps); Garrett Simpson (sprints); George Whitaker (distance); Jack DeBoer (mid-distance); Jaylen Newell (jumps, sprints); Kingston Lennan (mid-distance); Mason Fitzpatrick (hurdles); Ryan Long (mid-distance, distance); Ryan Webber (mid-distance); Ryder Balkema (throws); Sam Cook (sprints); Victor Diaz (mid-distance); Ty Oaks (sprints, mid-distance).

Season outlook: Despite graduating a large senior class from last year’s team, Otsego enters the 2026 season with a mix of experienced returners and a group of newcomers ready to contribute.

“We graduated 17 seniors last year, so we lost a lot,” coach Steve Long said. “But we filled some of those holes with veterans stepping up and freshmen being able to score points in dual meets.”

Long, now in his second year leading the boys track program, continues to emphasize culture as the foundation for success.

“My goals don’t really change too much from year to year,” he said. “We plan to work hard and create a culture of hard-working men that have fun and do their best.”

That approach is supported by a roster that Long believes is well-balanced across events.

“I think we’ve got a well-rounded team in all areas with veterans leading the way and young athletes learning as they go,” he said.

If that development continues, the Bulldogs expect to be in the mix near the top of the Wolverine Conference standings.

“I think if you’re in the top two or three teams in the conference, then you’re in the conversation for a conference title,” Long said. “That’s where I see us.”

Otsego finished 5-2 in dual meets last season and placed runner-up in the conference.

With a blend of experience and emerging talent, the Bulldogs will look to build on that success this spring.

PLAINWELL

Coach: Scott Evans

Returning letter winners: Donavon Ryan, sr. (distance); Sawyer Lilly, sr. (throws); Trent Hansen, sr. (sprints); Hiro Nguyen, sr. (mid-distance); Loehn Luckett, sr. (sprints/pole vault); Trason Stephenson, sr. (field events/sprints); Matt Burke, sr. (hurdles); Will Justice, jr. (mid-distance); Kegan Quarles, soph. (sprints); Blake Boerman, soph. (hurdles/pole vault); Edwin Johnson, soph. (sprints); Bennett Ridderman, soph. (sprints); Dan Groner, soph. (sprints).

Top newcomers: Izik Lambert, fr. (sprints); Braeden Asbeury, fr. (sprints); Caleb Moran, soph. (sprints); Tanner Drenth, soph. (sprints); Landin Ramsey, soph. (distance); Wyatt Ramsey, soph. (distance); Logan Swartz, jr. (high jump); Ben White, jr. (pole vault).

Season outlook:

With a mix of experienced returners and a number of new faces, Plainwell enters the 2026 season looking to find its identity in a highly competitive Wolverine Conference.

“We have a lot of returning faces and a lot of new faces,” coach Scott Evans said. “With a very strong conference, every track meet will be a challenge.”

One clear strength for the Trojans is numbers, as Plainwell once again features a roster of more than 60 athletes. That depth should help across multiple events, particularly in the sprints, throws and mid-distance races.

“We have some strong groups in those areas right now,” Evans said. “As we try new kids in different events, the team will continue to improve.”

Early-season weather has presented some challenges, especially for the field events, but Evans expects that to improve as conditions warm up and athletes gain more opportunities to train and compete outdoors.

“Field events are a little behind from where we have been in the past,” he said. “But as the weather improves, we’ll keep getting better.”

In the conference, Evans expects Three Rivers and Otsego to be among the top contenders.

Plainwell finished 5-2 in dual meets last season and placed third at the Wolverine Conference meet. Donavon Ryan also qualified for the state finals, earning All-State honors with an eighth-place finish in the 1,600-meter run.

Now in his 20th year, Evans is focused on continued growth as the season progresses.

“As the season goes on, we expect to improve quite a bit,” he said.

SAUGATUCK

Coach: Rick Bauer (18th season)

Returning letter winners: Seniors — Isaac Cruz (distance, mid-distance); Sammy Gamboa (distance, mid-distance); Johnathon Gamez (pole vault); Seth Garfinkel (throws); Peter Mitchell (sprints, long jump); Brennan Nor (sprints)

Juniors — Ian Conklin (throws); Sebastian Holstine (throws); Lincoln Leathers (pole vault, sprints); Sawyer Monroe (distance); Grant Rehkopf (distance); Marcus Silva (distance)

Sophomores — Jackson Bowman (distance); Ira Brown (distance); Tommy Bullinger (mid-distance); Lincoln Church (throws); Maison Ferm (distance); Henry Gannon (jumps, sprints); Mason Sisson (hurdles, jumps, sprints); Ashton Skinner (hurdles, pole vault); Chase Skinner (jumps, sprints)

Top newcomers: Juniors — Gabe Lauer (sprints, jumps)

Sophomores — Colton Myler (sprints); Carlos Perez (throws, sprints); Aiden Riemersma

(sprints); Max Schulz (throws)

Freshmen — Leo Avalos (distance); Simon Carr (distance); Alek Diaz (sprints); Colton Knikelbine (sprints, hurdles); Grady Palmer (sprints); Charlie Robison (sprints, hurdles)

Season Outlook:

There’s a familiar feeling around the Saugatuck boys track and field program this spring—and Rick Bauer likes it.

With a mix of experienced returners and a talented, energetic group of newcomers, Bauer sees similarities between this year’s team and some of the Trailblazers’ most successful squads from the mid-2010s.

“So far this has been a really fun group to work with,” Bauer said. “The young guys are really talented, and they genuinely support one another and get excited for each other’s success.”

That combination of talent and team chemistry could pay dividends for a Saugatuck team that hopes to contend for a dual meet division title while also making noise at the SAC and regional meets.

The distance events appear to be a clear strength, with seniors Isaac Cruz and Sammy Gamboa joined by a deep group that includes juniors Sawyer Monroe, Grant Rehkopf and Marcus Silva. That depth gives the Trailblazers multiple scoring options across the mid- and long-distance races.

At the same time, a young but promising group of sprinters is already turning heads. The freshman quartet of Alek Diaz, Colton Knikelbine, Grady Palmer and Charlie Robison set a school record in the 4×300 relay at the GVSU Laker Challenge, while Diaz and Robison also competed at the Nike Indoor Nationals.

“We have some young sprinters who are extremely exciting to watch,” Bauer said.

For Saugatuck to reach its full potential, continued development in the hurdles and field events will be key. Bauer noted those as areas where improvement will be necessary to compete with the top teams in a loaded SAC that includes the likes of Constantine, Kalamazoo Hackett, Lawton and Parchment.

Still, with strong leadership, emerging young talent and a positive team culture, the Trailblazers appear well-positioned for a successful season.

WAYLAND

Coach: Marty Howard

Returning letter winners:

Seniors: Jacob Crater (sprints), Ashton Kuhlman (throws), Carson Lown (pole vault), Jack Lyons (throws), Henry Maass (sprints), Ethan Manning (distance), Brock Wheeler (sprints).

Juniors: Mason Fein (distance), Gavin Howard (high jump), Alex Hubbard (hurdles), Chance Lenhart (sprints), Alberto Mandujano (distance), Jake Reeder (sprints), Justin Springs (long jump), Xander Stepek (mid-distance).

Top newcomers: Drew Hudson, fr. (sprints); Deacon Sidebotham, sr. (high jump).

Season outlook:

Coming off a conference championship season, Wayland enters the 2026 campaign with both experience and expectations.

“We are excited for the potential that this group has,” coach Marty Howard said. “We have quite a few kids back with two or three years of experience.”

That experience should serve the Wildcats well as they look to defend their OK Gold Conference title and remain competitive at the regional and state levels.

“We should be able to be in a battle to repeat as OK Gold Conference champs,” Howard said. “We also have some kids that should be able to compete at the Division 2 Finals.”

Wayland’s strength lies in its depth on the track, particularly in the sprinting and distance events, where multiple returners have varsity experience.

“We have a solid group on the track,” Howard said.

Finding depth in certain field events will be an area of focus as the season progresses, particularly in the hurdles, long jump and high jump.

“We need to build some depth in those areas,” Howard said.

In the conference race, Howard expects a tight battle at the top.

“I think it will be between us, South Christian and Northview,” he said.

Wayland captured the OK Gold title last season, placed third at regionals, earned a spot at the MITCA Team State meet and finished 13th overall at the Division 2 state finals.

Now entering his 23rd season, Howard believes this year’s group has the pieces in place to build on that success.

NOTE: No preview information was received from Allegan or Hamilton prior to deadline.