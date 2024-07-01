Gittinger retires from Sturgis Public Schools

Nicole Gittinger is retiring from Sturgis Public Schools.

Gittinger has worked at the district for 15 years. She served as principal at Wall and Eastwood schools, then was named assistant superintendent for SPS.

She received a Bachelor of Arts in elementary and special education from Michigan State University, and later a master’s degree in educational leadership and administration from WMU.

For 12 years, she taught a K-6 categorical classroom for special education and sixth grade in White Pigeon. She then was named principal at White Pigeon Community Schools.

Superintendent Art Ebert issued a statement regarding Gittinger’s contributions to the district.

“Nicole is an engaged member of the Sturgis community, cares deeply for others and relentlessly advocates for the unique needs of each and every student,” Ebert said. “She will be missed.”

Ebert outlined the process and schedule to fill the assistant superintendent position. The job is posted with a deadline of noon July 12.

July 1-13 : phone screening Iinterviews (will occur as applications are submitted).

: phone screening Iinterviews (will occur as applications are submitted). July 16 : Round 1 interviews, with a panel of stakeholders

: Round 1 interviews, with a panel of stakeholders July 18 : Round 2 interviews, with panel

: Round 2 interviews, with panel July 22: Special board of education meeting, with recommendation to approve final selection.

Interested candidates are asked to email Ebert at aebert@sturgisps.org, with a letter of interest and a resume.

In 1996, Gittinger was named St. Joseph County Intermediate School District Teacher of the Year. In 2008, Grand Rapids Free Press named her Woman of the Year.

She was recipient of an award in 2014 for outstanding principal in region 4.

In 2015, she was named Outstanding Practicing Principal of the Year by Michigan Elementary and Middle School Principals Association.

In 2018, Gittinger was a finalist for the SPS superintendent position, which the board of education awarded to Ebert.