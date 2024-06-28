Obituary: Frank Angelo Paniccia

“Lord, make me an instrument of your peace.”

Frank Angelo Paniccia, 91, of Naples, Florida, passed away peacefully on June 19, 2024, supported by his large loving family. Formerly of Columbus, Ohio he moved to Bonita Springs, Florida in 1988 before relocating to Bentley Village in Naples 12 years ago. He was born April 24, 1933, in Michigan, the son of the late Bernardo and Anna Maria (Camastro) Paniccia.

Frank accomplished much in his long, beautiful life. He married his high school sweetheart while finishing college. Frank and Sandi together created a wonderful world for our family. Many will remember his Sunday family dinner. Family life was a passion of his. Many will remember the “cork trick” and the humorous stories he would tell while holding two corks.

He was an energetic businessman, founding more than one successful business. He was a National Guardsman for 20 years. Named Catholic Man of the Year by the Columbus Catholic Times, he was actively involved in parish and diocesan organizations: Family Life Bureau, Cursillo and Marriage Encounter. He was a member of the first class of permanent deacons for the Diocese of Columbus ordained in 1976. His work for both the church in Columbus and the church in Naples was his crowning achievement. Those who knew him understood well his love and dedication to serving God, and by his life of prayer helping people know the peace that is beyond all understanding.

Survivors include his loving children and their spouses, Bernie Paniccia of Columbus, Ohio, Greg (Celia) Paniccia of Columbus, Ohio, Lauri (Greg) Gierhart of Estero, Florida, Tammy (Bill) Pancake of Naples, Florida, Paul Paniccia of Columbus, Ohio, Peter Paniccia of Columbus, Ohio, Nick Paniccia of Columbus, Ohio, Maria (Doug) Sweeney of Long Island, New York and Tony Paniccia of Columbus, Ohio; 14 grandchildren and 28 great grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 65 years, Sandi R. Paniccia; his two brothers, Dominic and Rocco Paniccia and his sister, Mary (Paniccia) Lowry.

The family received friends on Thursday, June 27, 2024, at St John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 625 111th Ave N, Naples, FL 34108, followed by Mass and a reception.

Additional services will be held in Columbus, Ohio where the family will receive friends on Sunday, June 30, 2024, from 5-7 p.m. at Maeder-Quint-Tiberi Funeral Home, 1068 S. High St., Columbus, OH 43206. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, July 1, 2024, at 11:30 a.m. in the Chapel at St. Joseph Cemetery in Columbus, Ohio. Entombment will follow.

