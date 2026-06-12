Golf Finals Roundup Schoolcraft 11th at D3 finals

BATTLE CREEK — Schoolcraft’s boys’ golf team took home 11th place at the MHSAA Division 3 state finals at Bedford Valley in Battle Creek Friday and Saturday.

The Eagles shot a 338 in the first round and 334 in the second round, improving from their first-round performance, for a final team score of 672 on the weekend. Grand Rapids West Catholic won the state title, shooting a team score of 625 (314 Round 1, 311 Round 2).

Sophomore Ethan Demaso was the highest finisher for the Eagles, finishing 12th among all individuals with a score of 156 (82, 74). Senior Hayden Demaso placed second among the Eagles with a 168 (85, 83). Parker Rigby scored a 180 (85, 95) and Toby Degroote shot a 179 (92, 87).

Vicksburg finishes eighth at D2 state finals

ALLENDALE — Vicksburg’s boys’ golf team placed well at last weekend’s MHSAA Division 2 state finals, finishing in eighth place.

In Round 1, the Bulldogs shot a score of 315 as a team, placing them seventh after the first day. However, in Round 2, they shot a 326 to knock them into eighth place for the weekend, with a final team score of 641. Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook Kingswood won the state title, carding a team score of 602 (312, 290), coming back from 12 strokes down to win the title.

Malachi McClelland led the way for the Bulldogs, carding a 158 (80, 78) on the weekend, 38th best individually. Lincoln Taylor shot a 160 (79, 81) to finish second among the team. The team score was rounded out by Nathan Vallier’s 162 (82, 80), Judah McClelland’s 167 (80, 87), and Austin Cohr’s 174 (76, 98).

Geigley 58th in D4 finals

EAST LANSING — Centreville’s Connor Geigley performed near the middle of the pack among all Division 3 golfers at the MHSAA boys’ golf finals at Forest Akers West in East Lansing last weekend, finishing in a tie for 58th.

Geigley shot a 91 in the first round Friday, then came back to shoot an 88 in the second round to card a final score of 179 for the weekend. Giovanni Paluch of Alcona was the individual Division 3 champion, carding a 149 (74, 75) on the weekend.