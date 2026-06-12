Out and About: A concert, Flag Day, and celebrating America

“Eagles don’t flock – you have to find them one at a time.” -H. Ross Perot

If you’ve never had the opportunity to witness Charles Collins tickling the ivories of the Klais Organ, you’ll want to make plans to attend his upcoming recital next Sunday, June 14, at the First Presbyterian Church of Three Rivers/Centreville.

Beginning at 3 p.m., Charles will perform selections from seven different composers ranging from Girolamo Frescobaldi to Alfred V. Fedak.

Come and spend a Sunday afternoon in FREE air-conditioned comfort. This promises to be an entertaining experience you’ll want to tell your friends about. A reception will follow at the church after the concert. The church is located at 320 N. Main St., across from Lafayette Park, in Three Rivers.

Sunday, June 14, is Flag Day. There will be a special Flag Day program on Sunday at 1 PM at Hice-Shutes American Legion Post #170, 59990 S. Main St., in Three Rivers. Three Rivers Elks Lodge #1248 will present a special Flag Day program, followed by a flag burning ceremony conducted by the American Legion Honor Guard. This educational experience is FREE and open to all Americans wishing to learn more about our American Flag.

Colgate faced a big obstacle marketing toothpaste in Spanish speaking countries, because Colgate translates into the command “go hang yourself.”

Centreville DDA presents “Freedom Rings in the Ville” on Saturday, June 27. The event begins at high noon with a Veterans’ ceremony honoring all our Armed Forces men and women. This will be followed by a Cornhole Tournament and Waterball competition. For all you cowboys and cowgirls, there will also be Mechanical Bull Riding.

Food vendors and live music will also be on-hand. All questions can be answered by contacting the Village of Centreville at (269) 467-4855.

Each square inch of human skin consists of twenty feet of blood vessels.

See you Out and About!

Norm Stutesman lives in Three Rivers. He receives mail at P.O. Box 103 in Three Rivers.

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