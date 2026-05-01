Golf Roundup Sturgis breaks three-year losing streak in County Cup

STURGIS — The Sturgis Trojans boys’ golf team won their County Cup golf match against Three Rivers Wednesday afternoon, scoring 5.5 to the Wildcat’s 2.5, breaking a three-year streak by Three Rivers in the match play competition.

Gavin Lewis won five and three against Three Rivers’ Grady McDonough, Owen Frost was victorious one-up over Bryson McGraw, Cooper Barkby won two-up against Al Schmucker, and Carter Oswald took the win over Evan Schroeder, two-up. Easton Barkby also won, three and two over Avan Schmucker.

Winning matches for the ‘Cats were Carter Langston two and one against Andrew Scheske, and Brody Morrill two and one against Andrew Matz. Noah Ranson went All Square on the day against Fernando Nieves.

“This is always a fun event for everyone. The kids always really enjoy playing a different format outside of stroke play,” Three Rivers head coach Pat Kline said. “Credit to the Sturgis team. They played well today and deserve to take home the trophy. We had a nice run, but they definitely outplayed us this year.”

Trojans 14th at Tom Collins Invite, 5th at TR Jamboree

GULL LAKE — The Tom Collins Memorial Invitational was held last week, with Sturgis placing 14th out of 23 teams. The Trojans posted a score of 344, with Jackson Northwest taking first with a score of 310.

According to Sturgis coach Nate Schwartz, it was a career day for all Trojan golfers who participated.

All Sturgis golfers and career-best scores are as follows: Gavin Lewis (80), Easton Barkby (86, first birdie of the season), Cooper Barkby (88, first birdie of the season), Andrew Scheske (90, first birdie of the season). Fernando Nieves played in his first varsity event, and shot a score of 95.

Sturgis placed fifth at the Wolverine Conference Jamboree held at Three Rivers on Tuesday, and Gavin Lewis had quite a day for the Trojans. Lewis fired a four-under score of 32, which is believed to be a school record for nine holes. He recorded four birdies on the day, which gives him eight so far this season.

Owen Frost shot 42, followed by Easton Barkby, who carded a 43. Andrew Scheske finished with a round of 45, Cooper Barkby had a 46, and Andrew Matz recorded a 51. As a team, Sturgis finished with a score of 162.

Three Rivers seventh at home Jamboree

THREE RIVERS — Three Rivers’ boys’ golf team finished seventh at their home Wolverine Conference Jamboree at Pine View Golf Club on Tuesday, shooting a team score of 173, their lowest of the season.

Leading the Cats in scoring was Grady McDonough with a 41, followed closely by Avan Schmucker who fired a 42. Bryson McGraw and Carter Langston both carded 45 to round out the scoring for the Cats. Al Schmucker and Noah Ranson posted 46 and 50, respectively.

““Glad to see us shoot our low score for the season at our home course. We are making progress, trending in the right direction. We just need to continue to work hard and keep improving,” head coach Pat Kline said.

On Thursday, April 23, the ‘Cats finished 22nd out of 23 teams at the Tom Collins Memorial Invitational at Bedford Valley Golf Club, with a team score of 370.

McDonough led the Cats by firing a season-low 85, including an eagle on the Par-5 seventh hole. Avan Schmucker put together a nice round and came in with an 89. Rounding out the scoring for the Cats was McGraw with a 97 and Al Schmucker with a 99. Langston posted a 100.

Vicksburg wins at Mendon Invitational, Hornets fourth, other local teams fare well

SCHOOLCRAFT — The Mendon Invitational, played at the States Golf Course in Schoolcraft, saw the host Hornets place fourth on the day, shooting a team score of 382.

Vicksburg won the event with a score of 334, followed by Centreville (344), White Pigeon (368), Mendon, Marcellus (384) and Colon, which shot 385.

Medalist honors went to Marcellus golfer Abram Coffey, who carded a score of 71. Colons’ Dalton Williams finished fourth with an 81, followed by Bulldog Isaak Miller with an 82, which tied him for fifth.

Miller’s teammates Brayden Fisher and Connor Geigley finished with scores of 85, which landed them both in seventh place. The top finisher for the host Hornets was Owen Klingler, who finished 10th, shooting a score of 86.