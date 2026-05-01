Softball Roundup Three Rivers rolls past Niles on road

NILES — Three Rivers’ softball team had no issues with Niles on Tuesday, sweeping the road doubleheader by finals of 12-1 in five innings in Game 1 and 10-0 in Game 2.

In Game 1, the Wildcats got seven runs in the fourth inning to highlight their offensive onslaught of the Vikings. They also scored one run in the second, three in the third and one more in the fifth.

Dani Glass went 3-for-4 with three runs scored and an RBI to lead the team, while London Hoffmaster also went 3-for-4 with a double, two runs scored, and an RBI. Ashlynn Barnes went 1-for-2 with a walk, three runs scored, and three RBI; Mia Thomas went 1-for-2 with a walk and two RBI; Madison Carr went 1-for-1 with a double, walk and run scored, and Elizabeth Oestrike, Emersynn Quake and Autumn Schroeder also added one hit each. In the circle, Quake went the full five innings, giving up one run on five hits while striking out seven and walking two.

In Game 2, Three Rivers scored seven of their 10 runs in the first two innings, and held steady the rest of the way with one run in the third, one run in the fourth, and one run in the seventh.

Hoffmaster led the way with a 2-for-4 game with two home runs, five RBI and a walk. Oestrike went 1-for-1 with a walk, two RBI, and two runs scored. Schroeder went 2-for-3 with a home run and two runs scored, Thomas went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI, Glass went 2-for-4 with a walk, an RBI and two runs scored, Carr went 2-for-4 with a double, and Gia Newburry added a single in three at-bats.

In the circle, Newburry pitched a complete game, giving up four hits in a shutout effort while striking out 10 and walking just one.

The wins take Three Rivers to an 11-4 record.

Sturgis destroys BC Central to get into win column

STURGIS — Sturgis scored plenty of runs in two wins over Battle Creek Central last week, winning 26-0 and 22-4.

On the day, Sophia Crites had six hits and five RBI, while Gracie Pagels booked three hits, including two triples and five RBI. Haylee Pappas had three hits with a triple and knocked in three runs, while Kendall Oxender added three hits and drove in three runs. Nataliegh Jarratt had two hits with five RBI, while Colette Harker, and Kloie Wilson both drove in four runs. Pagels got the win in the opener, with Brelyn Shank picked up the win in the second contest.

Allen’s one-hitter boosts Mendon in win over Centreville; go 3-0 at home round robin

MENDON — Rowan Allen spun a one-hitter, and the Mendon Hornets shut out Centreville last week, 4-0. Allen, in addition to allowing only one hit, went seven innings and notched 13 strikeouts in the win. Cienna Nightingale knocked in two runs to lead the Hornet offense.

Picking up the only hit for the Lady Bulldogs was Nikki Lennard.

Mendon hosted a round-robin tournament last Saturday, and went a perfect 3-0 on the day. The Lady Hornets defeated Quincy 17-3, White Pigeon 14-1 and Gobles, 13-0.

Rowan Allen was the winning pitcher against both Quincy and Gobles, surrendering five hits, three runs and striking out 15 while walking five in the two wins. Jaydn Samson picked up the win against White Pigeon, tossing five frames, walking three and whiffing 11. She allowed one run.

The Hornet offense was led by Taya Bingaman, who drove in seven runs on the day. She was followed by Sabrina Monroy who totaled six RBI, and Cienna Nightingale, who knocked in five runs. Samson rounded out the offense with four runs driven in.

The Chiefs came up short against Gobles by the score of 11-7. Most of the offense came in the first three innings, as the teams combined for 15 runs, however after White Pigeon tied the game at six in the third inning, the Lady Tigers took a 9-6 lead and held on for the win. The Tigers cranked out 16 hits, including five doubles, a triple and a home run.

On the day, Emily Barton went four-for-seven, with three doubles and five RBI. Sydney McClure had a good day at the plate as well, going four-for-nine with four RBI, including two doubles and a two-run homer. She also scored three runs.

The Lady Hornets squared off against Colon last week in softball, and Rowan Allen silenced Magi bats, allowing only one hit in six innings, while whiffing 14, enroute to the 10-0 shutout victory.

Allen also knocked in three runs, followed by Cienna Nightengale, who drove in two.

Centreville notches blowout sweep over Comstock

COMSTOCK — Centreville’s softball team rebounded from their loss against Mendon on Thursday, April 23 with a doubleheader thrashing of Comstock on the road.

In Game 1, the Bulldogs won 17-1 in four innings, thanks in part to seven errors by the Colts and nine walks issued. Quinlynn Lutz and Kaylee Griggs each had two singles and two RBI to lead the way. Nikki Lennard notched a double, single and an RBI; Drew Alexander had a single and two walks; Teagan Tesman had a double and an RBI; Ava Bingaman had a single and an RBI; and Marley Rexford had a single. Lutz was dominant in the circle in three innings of work, striking out nine hitters and giving up just one run on two hits.

The bats continued to stay hot for Centreville in Game 2, shutting out Comstock 23-0 in three innings. The Bulldogs scored nine runs in the first and 14 runs in the second inning to run away with the game.

Drew Alexander had her way with Comstock pitching, rapping two triples and a double and notching 5 RBI in the game. Livia Jacobs had a home run, double and two RBI in the game; Lutz had two singles and three RBI; Griggs added a double, single and an RBI; Mikayla Wood had a single; and Tesman had a double and an RBI. Lennard got the win in the circle, striking out seven in three innings and giving up just two hits.

The wins send Centreville to 7-3 on the season.

Chiefs beat Bloomingdale in extras; one-hit by Cassopolis

BLOOMINGDALE — Last week, the White Pigeon girls scored twice in the top of the eighth inning after Bloomingdale had tied the game in the bottom of the seventh, giving the Lady Chiefs a 9-8 victory.

White Pigeon had the early lead at 5-1, but the Cardinals tied it at 5 when they plated five runs in the bottom of the sixth. The Chiefs regained the lead with two runs in the top of the seventh, 7-5, but they surrendered the lead when Bloomingdale tied the game, forcing extra innings.

White Pigeon collected 10 hits in the game, led by Emily Barton, who went three-for-four with two RBI. Riley Richardson had two hits and two RBI in the win. Madison Cavasos picked up the win, walking two and striking out five.

Cassopolis held the Lady Chiefs to one hit on Monday, and went on to the win, 11-0.

Sarah Julien had the lone hit for White Pigeon, and was one of four baserunners allowed by winning pitcher Maddy Yakel. She struck out eight and walked three.

Madison Cavasos was on the mound for the Chiefs, going four innings. She gave up 10 hits and 10 earned runs, while walking one. Both teams played good defense, with White Pigeon committing the only error in the game.

Constantine swept by Lawton

CONSTANTINE — Constantine’s softball team lost both games of a doubleheader to Lawton on Thursday, April 23, losing 6-0 in Game 1 and 6-2 in Game 2.

In the first game, Constantine’s defense turned three double plays and had great defensive plays, but ultimately came up short at the plate. Cassidy Walker hit a double and Anndee Evans hit a single in the first game.

In the second game, Abby Robinson hit a triple, with 6 singles added by Raeann Michalek (two), Anndee Evans (two), Lacey Denman and Kalyn Graber.

Vicksburg splits with Otsego; go 1-2 at tournament

OTSEGO — Going on the road to Otsego Tuesday, Vicksburg’s softball team split a doubleheader against their hosts, winning 9-2 in Game 1 and losing 11-5 in Game 2.

In Game 1, the game was tied at 2-2 going into the fifth inning after giving up two in the bottom of the fourth, and Vicksburg responded by scoring three runs in the fifth, three runs in the sixth, and one more in the seventh to pull away with the victory.

Kylynn Schroeder went 2-for-3 with three RBI and a walk to lead the way, while Kayla Chisholm had a 2-for-4 game with a home run, two RBI and two runs scored. Allison Truckey had a 2-for-4 game with a double, Makenzie Rose went 1-for-4 with an RBI, Cam Reed went 1-for-3 with an RBI and run scored, and Makenzie Rooney, Lena Lancaster, Alyssa Smith, and Vivian Kubiak each had a hit apiece. Smith also drew three walks. Truckey gave up seven hits and two unearned runs in the circle, striking out eight in the complete game victory.

In Game 2, a six-run fourth inning and four-run fifth inning by Otsego sunk Vicksburg in the loss. Vicksburg scored all five of its runs in the fifth inning.

Lancaster went 2-for-3 with a home run, three RBI and a run scored to lead the way. Smith went 1-for-3 with a home run, and Rose went 1-for-4 with a home run. Chisholm added two hits, Rooney added one, and Schroeder added one. Rooney took the loss, going 4.1 innings, giving up three hits and one run while striking out four and walking three. Charlotte Verduzco went 1.1 innings in relief, giving up seven hits and seven earned runs, while Truckey gave up five hits and three earned runs in one-third of an inning.

In a tournament held Saturday at Stevensville Lakeshore, Vicksburg went 1-2 on the day. They lost to Dowagiac in their first game 6-3, won against Kalamazoo Christian 5-0, and losing to the host Lancers 12-0 in five innings in their third game.

Against Dowagiac, Vicksburg was held to four hits, from Rose, Kubiak, Lancaster and Rooney, who also had two RBI. Truckey gave up eight hits and six runs (one earned) in the complete game, striking out five.

Against K-Christian, Chisholm had a triple and three RBI to lead the way, while H. Roy added a single and RBI. Rooney added two singles while throwing a shutout in the circle, striking out 11 batters and giving up just six hits and three walks.

In the finale against Lakeshore, Rooney had two singles and a walk and Chisholm had a single to cap off the offense for the Bulldogs. Truckey went three innings, giving up seven hits and five runs (three earned) while striking out four. Verduzco gave up seven runs and three hits in two-thirds of an inning of relief.

The results bring Vicksburg to 10-5-1 on the season.