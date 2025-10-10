Golf Roundup: TR’s Oestrike qualifies for state finals; TR 11th at regional

CHARLOTTE — Three Rivers’ Elizabeth Oestrike qualified for the MHSAA Division 3 girls’ golf finals following her shooting a 94 at the Division 3 Region 15 tournament at Forest Akers East Golf Club Wednesday.

Oestrike’s 94 placed her 11th overall individually. As for the Wildcasts, they finished in 11th place with a team score of 475. Delaney Harper’s 124, Lydia McCallie’s 126, and Isabella Williamson’s 131 completed the team scoring. Amaria Currier added a score of 136.

Three Rivers’ girls’ golf team competed in their penultimate match of the season on Thursday, Oct. 2, finishing in eighth place at the District 15 Pre-Regional at Forest Akers East Golf Course in Charlotte.

The Wildcats posted a team score of 434, led by Elizabeth Oestrike’s personal-best 88, which placed her fourth individually. Delaney Harper posted a score of 104. Bella Tippet tied a personal best at 117. Lydia McCallie shot a 125 to complete the scoring.

Sturgis 4th at conference championship

THREE RIVERS — The regular season came to an end for the Sturgis girls’ golf team, as the Trojans took part in the Wolverine Conference Championship which was held at Pine View Golf Club in Three Rivers.

The Lady Trojans shot a team score of 396, which was good for a fourth-place finish. That finish gave Sturgis fourth place in the final conference standings.

Piper Sterling carded an 89, giving her fifth place on the day. Mazie Sterling and Jaxyn Klingler both shot a score of 102, while Marissa Miller had a 103. Danni Axell rounded out the Trojan effort with a 131.

Piper Sterling finished her senior season by gaining All-Conference honors, while Mazie Sterling was named to the All-Conference Honorable Mention list. The coaching staff commented that they are proud of the hard work that the ladies have put in this season, and that as a team, they improved by nearly 50 strokes since the start of the season.

Next up for Sturgis are the regionals, which will be held at Island Hills.