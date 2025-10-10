Jackson County Solar Project nears completion west of Albion

Photos by AlbionMich.net.

Representatives from Geronimo Power, Consumers Energy, Barnhart Energy, and local landowners participated in the Jackson County Solar ribbon cutting on Oct. 1.

Aerial photo shows the scale of the 1,400-acre Jackson County Solar Project, with retention basins visible in the foreground.

By MAGGIE LANOUE

Contributing Writer

The Jackson County Solar Project, a 125-megawatt renewable energy development in Parma Township, marked its ribbon-cutting Oct. 1 with approximately 40 guests, including landowners, community leaders, and partners from across Michigan.

The event was hosted by Geronimo Power, a Minnesota-based renewable energy company founded by farmer and investor Noel Rahn. Rahn began developing wind projects in the Midwest nearly two decades ago, pioneering a farmer-friendly approach that enabled renewable power to flourish on productive farmland. The company later expanded into solar and was acquired by a larger utility group. Earlier this year, it returned to its original name, Geronimo Power, in recognition of Rahn’s vision. Rahn passed away in March.

Under a white tent on Callahan Road, guests gathered for opening remarks and light music before touring the 1,400-acre site. According to the printed agenda, the company even hosted a dinner afterward at Grand River Brewery in Jackson for partners and visitors. The main speakers were presented with the ceremonial scissors.

David Reamer, chief development officer at Geronimo Power, flew in from Minnesota to open the program. He emphasized that the Jackson County project represents both economic opportunity and continuity with the company’s agricultural roots. “Geronimo Power is farmer-founded, farmer-friendly, and community-focused,” Reamer said. “Noel was a farmer first and foremost. He had a Wall Street reputation, but at heart he was always a farmer.”

Reamer said Geronimo Power now manages more than 2,500 megawatts of renewable projects nationwide, including several in Michigan. The Jackson County site is projected to deliver approximately $70 million in direct economic benefits over its first 20 years through land leases, job creation, tax revenue, and a charitable fund administered by the Jackson Community Foundation.

Three local landowners who participated in the project were recognized by name during the ceremony but preferred to remain out of the spotlight. Reamer said their cooperation “made the project possible from the ground up.”

The construction of the project created approximately 150 jobs, with two full-time positions expected to remain once operations commence. Over 20 years, it is expected to generate $28 million in new tax revenue, including nearly $20 million for school districts, $5.2 million for county governments, and $1.8 million for townships. A separate charitable fund of $625,000 will benefit local causes in addition to those tax payments.

David N. Hicks, vice president of clean energy development, enterprise project management, and real estate for Consumers Energy, spoke near the inverters where the electricity will enter the regional grid. “This 125-megawatt project is just one step,” Hicks said. “To reach our clean-energy goals, Consumers Energy plans to add about 9,000 megawatts of solar across Michigan by 2040.”

The site features more than 300,000 solar panels manufactured by First Solar at its facilities in Ohio and Alabama. Each panel is mounted on a single-axis tracker that follows the sun, supported by A-frame foundations designed for stability through Michigan’s freeze-thaw seasons and heavy winds. Crews of three can install roughly 1,000 panels in a single day, completing long rows across the property.

The panels are bifacial, meaning they can collect sunlight from both sides—direct light from above and reflected light from the ground, even when skies are cloudy or snow covers the soil. This design makes the most of Michigan’s changing weather, capturing energy in conditions that might seem dim to the human eye.

Across the wide fields, the project also includes retention basins—broad, shallow depressions that catch rainwater after storms. Engineers design these basins to prevent flooding and filter sediment before the water leaves the site. On dry days, they appear as pale, dusty patches, but after rainfall, they can darken and shine like small ponds. These changing pools help manage stormwater naturally and often become seasonal habitats for traveling birds, or frogs, toads, and salamanders.

Wildlife corridors between the panel arrays allow small animals to move safely through the landscape. Each of the land leases includes a decommissioning agreement to ensure that the site can be returned to farmland or other productive use at the end of the project’s life. A dedicated decommissioning fund will cover the removal of panels, foundations, and equipment. While Geronimo Power declined to release the total investment amount, comparable projects of this size are typically valued between $180 million and $210 million based on industry averages.

The panels will generate enough electricity to power approximately 25,000 homes annually once operations commence in 2026. The site connects to the new Callahan Substation, feeding renewable power into the regional grid that serves Jackson and eastern Calhoun Counties. Although the project is situated just 6.7 miles from Albion City Hall, its benefits reach the area indirectly—by enhancing grid reliability, supporting regional economic growth, and serving as an educational example of large-scale renewable energy in action.

While most neighbors expressed curiosity or support, a few residents have voiced concern about the visual impact of solar fields in rural areas. Project representatives say they plan to maintain natural buffers and continue outreach through community meetings.

Reamer left before the tour concluded, but his earlier words captured the spirit of the day. “Noel believed progress could start in the fields,” he said. “This project is proof that his vision is still taking root.”