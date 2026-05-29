Golf Roundup Vicksburg regional champs at Coldwater; Sturgis 14th, Three Rivers 17th

COLDWATER — Sturgis, Three Rivers and Vicksburg took part in the Division 2 golf regionals at Coldwater Golf Club on Tuesday, and both St. Joseph County teams saw their seasons come to an end, while Vicksburg were crowned as regional champs for the second year in a row.

For Vicksburg, they took home the championship with a team score of 305. Judah McClelland led the way with a 75, followed by Lincoln Taylor with a 76. Nathan Vallier and Austin Cohrs each shot a 77, and Malachi McClelland rounded out the scoring with an 82.

With the victory, the Bulldogs move on from the regional, along with Parma Western and St. Joseph, to the state finals at The Meadows course at Grand Valley State University from June 5-6.

Meanwhile, the Trojans finished with a team score of 343, placing them 14th. Gavin Lewis led Sturgis with a score of 80, which included three birdies, giving him 22 on the year.

Owen Frost finished with an 83, which is his career-low score. Cooper Barkby had an 89, Andrew Scheske shot 91, and Easton Barkby finished with a score of 92.

For Three Rivers, they finished 17th as a team with a score of 357. Leading the Cats in scoring was Grady McDonough with an 84, while Bryson McGraw fired an 86, Avan Schmucker carded a 93 and Al Schmucker posted 94 to round out the scoring for the Cats. Carter Langston finished with a 101.

Three Wildcats, Grady McDonough, Bryson McGraw, and Al Schmucker, all posted their career low 18-hole rounds.

“Overall, we had a decent showing today, and a good finish to our season. It was nice to see three personal bests out of the guys at our last match of the season,” Three Rivers coach Pat Kline said. “We were twenty-four shots better today as a team than two weeks ago on the same course, so definitely some encouraging things out there today.”

Schoolcraft off to state finals with regional title; Constantine 11th

CENTREVILLE — Schoolcraft’s boys’ golf team made it to the state finals by winning the MHSAA Division 3 regional title by two strokes at Island Hills Golf Club in Centreville Tuesday.

The Eagles won the tournament with a team score of 313, beating out Kalamazoo Christian by two strokes. Delton Kellogg also qualified for the state finals with a score of 321.

Freshman Toby Degroote led the way for the Eagles with a score of 73, the best among all individual golfers on the day. Sophomore Ethan Demaso was right behind him, shooting a 74. Schoolcraft rounded out the scoring with Hayden Demaso’s 80, Sawyer Sportel’s 86, and Parker Rigby’s 88.

With the win, Schoolcraft moves on to the D3 state finals at Bedford Valley in Battle Creek from June 5-6.

Constantine also competed in the regional, finishing in 11th place with a team score of 379. Peyton Hagerty led the way with a 90, followed by a 95 from Cael Smith, a 96 from Pierce Gardner, a 98 from Quade Gardner, and a 116 from Travis Vosters.