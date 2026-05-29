Softball Roundup TR ends regular season with sweep, split

BATTLE CREEK — Three Rivers’ softball team ended out the regular season this past week with a sweep on the road at Harper Creek and a split on the road against Marshall.

On Friday, the Wildcats swept Harper Creek by scores of 8-1 in Game 1 and 11-1 in Game 2 in five innings. In Game 1, Three Rivers scored two in the top of the first, and, after Harper Creek notched a run in the bottom half, scored four more in the second and two more in the fourth, while holding the Beavers scoreless the rest of the way.

Dani Glass was a tough out for the Wildcats on the game, going 3-for-4 with two doubles and two RBI. Ashlynn Barnes went 2-for-3 with a double and three RBI, and Mia Thomas added the final RBI. London Hoffmaster and Autumn Schroeder went 2-for-4 as well, while Emmy Quake went 3-for-4 with a double. Gianna Newburry and Elizabeth Oestrike each added singles. Newburry went the distance in the circle, giving up seven hits and one unearned run while striking out seven.

In Game 2, the Wildcats got three runs in the top of the second, then added four more on an RBI single by Barnes and a three-run home run by Newburry in the fourth, one of two hits she had on the game. Hoffmaster added the final four runs in the top of the fifth with a grand slam, her lone hit in four at-bats. Schroeder had a hit and an RBI in three at-bats, Glass went 3-for-4 with an RBI, Berkeley Hoercher had a 1-for-2 game with an RBI, Oestrike went 2-for-3, and Quake went 1-for-2 with a walk and two runs scored. Quake also got the win in the circle, giving up five hits and one run while striking out three.

On Tuesday, the Wildcats split with Marshall, winning 6-5 in Game 1 and losing by mercy rule 12-2 in five innings.

In Game 1, Three Rivers held a 4-1 lead through five innings before the Redhawks scored four in the bottom of the sixth to take a 5-4 lead. After two quick outs in the top of the seventh, the Wildcats would rally, as Glass drew a walk, followed by Hoffmaster flaring one to right field, which sent Glass to third base. Some nonchalant defense by Marshall on the throw-in to the infield would allow Glass to sneak past third and score ahead of a wild throw from the Redhawks defense to tie the game, which sent Hoffmaster to third. Barnes would follow with a single to score Hoffmaster to give the Wildcats the lead, and Newburry would retire Marshall in order in the seventh to close it out.

Oestrike had two hits and an RBI on the game, while Schroeder, Glass, Hoffmaster, Barnes, Thomas and Quake each had one hit apiece. Glass’ hit was a double. Glass and Barnes also added an RBI each. Newburry went the distance in the circle, giving up five runs (four earned) on eight hits while striking out three and walking one.

In Game 2, Three Rivers was held to just four hits, including a solo homer by Schroeder and a triple by Hoffmaster, as a nine-spot for Marshall in the bottom of the third led the Redhawks to victory. Barnes and Thomas also had singles in the game, and Quake took the loss, going 2.1 innings and giving up five hits and seven runs.

Three Rivers ends the regular season 26-10 and will play in Saturday’s MHSAA Division 2 district tournament at Niles, facing off with the winner of Niles vs. Edwardsburg in the semifinals at 10 a.m. The winner will move on to the finals at 2 p.m. against the winner of Dowagiac and Sturgis.

Sturgis drops doubleheader to Constantine

STURGIS — The Trojans dropped both ends of a doubleheader last week, losing to Constantine by the scores of 7-3 and 20-16. Leading the Sturgis offense was Haylee Pappas, who had six hits, and Gracie Pagels with five hits and six RBI.

Constantine was led in the first game by a home run to left by Anndee Evans, while Evans, Lacey Denman and Raeann Michalek had doubles in the second game to help the team to the win.

Sturgis plays next on Saturday in the semifinals of the MHSAA Division 2 district tournament at Niles, facing off against Dowagiac at noon. The winner will take on either Three Rivers or the winner of Niles/Edwardsburg on Saturday at 2 p.m.

White Pigeon falls to Bangor

WHITE PIGEON — In a game played last week, White Pigeon fell to Bangor by the score of 12-3. A five-run fifth inning sealed the victory for the Lady Vikings.

Emily Barton had two hits, including a double, to lead the Chiefs, while Sydney McClure, Dey Castro and Riley Richardson had one hit each, which included a Richardson two-run homer.

Madison Cavasos was the starting and losing pitcher for White Pigeon, going seven innings. She surrendered 13 hits, walked eight and struck out seven.

White Pigeon plays next in the MHSAA Division 4 district tournament Friday at noon against Mendon in Marcellus. The winner will take on the winner of Marcellus and Howardsville Christian at 2 p.m. in the district finals.

Centreville sweeps Martin, wins make-up against Lawrence

MARTIN — Centreville’s softball team wrapped up the regular season with a pair of wins against Martin and a make-up win against Lawrence.

On Wednesday, May 20, the Bulldogs took home a sweep of the Clippers, winning 16-2 in Game 1 and 20-1 in Game 2.

In Game 1, Adalyn Logan had three singles and six RBI to lead the way for Centreville, while Drew Alexander and Quinlynn Lutz each had three singles. Ava Bingaman added two singles, while Grace Hartong, Karleigh Miller, and Livia Jacobs each added one hit as well. Lutz got the win in the circle, striking out seven.

In Game 2, Kaylee Griggs had two singles with four RBI to lead the Bulldogs. Alexander, Miller, Jacobs, and Logan each added two singles as well, while Lutz added one single. Logan got the win as the pitcher.

On Friday, the Bulldogs hosted Lawrence in a make-up day from earlier in the season, and came away with a shutout 16-0 win over the Tigers. Alexander led the way with two singles, a double, and four RBI on the day. Logan added two singles with four RBI. Lutz had two singles, Nikki Lennard had a double, and Hartong and Miller each added singles. Logan got the win, striking out four and holding Lawrence hitless, while Lennard got the save, striking out three.