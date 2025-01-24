Grass Lake, Lumen Christi remain undefeated in boys basketball

The varsity basketball teams from Grass Lake and Lumen Christi Catholic high schools remain undefeated with wins last week.

Both teams are 12-0 midway through the season.

Here are basketball scores from local high school boys basketball teams.

Waverly 74, Jackson 48: The Vikings trailed 15-14 after one quarter before Waverly pulled away during the Martin Luther King Jr. Classic at home Monday.

Grass Lake 63, Addison 36: Brayden Lape scored 33 points, leading Grass Lake to the win. The Warriors are now 11-0 on the season.

Columbia Central 59, Napoleon 19: Three players scored in double digits for CCHS in the rivalry win. Derek Sanders scored 19 points, Nolan Schiel added 13 points, and David Munro finished with 12 points for Columbia Central. Tyler Nall scored nine points to lead Napoleon.

Jonesville 52, East Jackson 33: The Trojans fell in Cascades Conference action.

Hanover-Horton 59, Manchester 33: Hanover-Horton jumped out to a 21-0 lead in the first nine minutes of the contest. Luke Soper finished with 28 points and eight rebounds for HHHS.

Michigan Center 69, Homer 47: Travis Collins scored 22 points and Jayden Watson added 21 points for MCHS.

Leslie 59, Vandercook Lake 38: Conner Marciniak scored 12 points and Joel Cranmore added 11 points for Leslie. Vandercook Lake was led by Todd Atkins with 10 points.

Coldwater 53, Western 35: Western had its four-game winning streak broken with the road loss in Interstate-8 Conference action.

Camden-Frontier 42, Jackson Christian 38: The Royals lost at home Thursday night.

Will Carleton 69, Jackson Prep 48: Jackson Prep & Early College lost on the road Thursday.

Quincy 48, Springport 46: Quincy hit a 3-point basket at the buzzer to earn the win. Jake Kregel finished with 15 points and Hunter Miller added 14 points for Springport.

Concord 59, Union City 47: The Yellow Jackets won at home Thursday night as Jet Smith scored 13 points, Connor Stevens, and Darrell Dean each scored a dozen points, and Jordan Medellin added 10 points. Concord is 7-7 overall, 4-3 in Big Eight Conference action.

Vandercook Lake 65, Addison 63: Chris Jimenez led Vandercook Lake with 21 points and Todd Atkins had a double-double with 20 points and 14 rebounds.

Hanover-Horton 45, Columbia Central 40: Derek Sanders finished with 16 points and Jack Gorton added eight points for CCHS. Luke Soper finished with 23 points and six rebounds in the win for Hanover-Horton. The Comets were down by eight points early in the fourth quarter but rallied for the Cascades Conference win.

Michigan Center 70, East Jackson 42: Four players scored in double digits for Michigan Center in the win. Tre Collins scored 19 points, Jayden Watson finished with 16 points, Spencer Berkeypile added 14 points, and Travis Collins scored 10 points for MCHS.

Grass Lake 50, Leslie 45: After being outscored 15-6 in the first quarter, Grass Lake responded by scoring 21 points in the second quarter. Brayden Lape and Carmine Beltran each scored 17 points for the Warriors. Conner Marciniak finished with 13 points and Jack Fossitt 10 points for Leslie. Beltran was a perfect 8-for-8 from the field in the contest. Grass Lake is now 12-0 on the season, 9-0 in Cascades Conference games.

Lumen Christi 77, Lutheran North 48: The Titans are now 12-0 on the season following the home win Friday night.

Pennfield 58, Western 56: D.J. VanRiper finished with 19 points, and Mavrick Hammond and Justin Jones each scored 10 points for Western.

Manchester 40, Napoleon 37: Napoleon High School lost on the road in Cascades Conference action.

Harper Creek 76, Northwest 52: The Mounties fell in Interstate-8 Conference action Friday night.

Jackson 50, Ypsilanti 24: The Vikings earned a win Friday night on the road.

Coldwater 44, Marshall 44: Austin Miller scored 13 points and pulled down eight rebounds and Austin Burns finished with 12 points and six rebounds for Marshall.

Jonesville 57, Homer 48: Homer falls to 2-11 overall with the Cascades Conference loss. Aven Hoyt finished with 15 points and Brock Butler tallied 12 for Homer.