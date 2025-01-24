Jackson cold snap

With seasonal temperatures approaching single digits and below this week, the importance of local partners in the community challenged with the task of intervening on extreme temperatures and those most vulnerable became apparent.

The week began with frigid temperatures and a response from City of Jackson officials to convert the Martin Luther King Recreation Center into a warming center. The City announced that decision prior to the cold snap on its website, alerting residents that the center would be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday. This was later extended through Wednesday as cold temperatures persisted.Staff members at the facility confirmed their availability, welcoming area residents to “Come in out of the cold.”

Restrooms and hot beverages were available; however, staff reported a low turnout of visitors.The Jackson Transportation Authority offered free rides to the warming shelters during this period.City officials also directed residents in need to the Jackson District Library’s Carnegie Branch as a warning source in addition to referral of Michigan 2-1-1.

It was noted that hotel vouchers were not immediately available during this time. In December of 2022, the Jackson City Council had allocated 10,000 in American Rescue Plan funds to provide hotel stays for homeless individuals and families. Those funds have since been exhausted.

When asked for comment, Jackson Public Information Officer Aaron Dimick acknowledged those past efforts and spoke to the City’s current commitment to Residents in Action and its acquisition of the TA Wilson property as a future partner in addressing community needs.

For those seeking meals and overnight accommodation, the Interfaith Shelter was offering three meals each day free of charge. CEO Steve Castle confirmed that the 76-bed facility was at capacity at the time of interview but had three beds opening up on Wednesday.

While at capacity, Castle went on to say that the shelter assisted an additional 29 people with blankets and overnight shelter from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. as is customary when temperatures fall below 10 degrees.