Douglas’s two-year-old Green Koi cannabis dispensary has launched a Bridging Local and Global Charity initiative benefiting Wishbone Pet Rescue locally and the Rainbow Railroad internationally.

Ethan Del Stone said he and Green Koi co-owner David Setzke “have always had an altruistic element at our core. This is our way of taking our charitable drive up a few notches.

“We are raising funds through promotions at our dispensary and by organizing charitable benefits and music events,” he continued. “This seemed like a fun and effective way of doing good for the world, whether for a neighbor nearby or for those in need halfway around the globe.”

Wishbone, which operates a donation-based thrift store and cat adoptions in Douglas and operates the Allegan County Animal Shelter, needs funding for surgical supplies and instruments, medications, parasite testing equipment, and food for shelter animals.

“I’ve been working with the Wishbone team closely,” said Del Stone. “Their needs are quite extensive.

“ Dave has two dogs of his own and a pond full of koi fish. I get to play uncle to both of his dogs, so supporting Wishbone resonated with us personally,” he continued.

“So many people have pets who are family to them. Why wouldn’t everyone want to help an organization like Wishbone out?

“With both Dave and myself being part of the LGBTQ community, we each had experiences growing up that were not the most pleasant,” Del Stone continued. “We really wanted to get behind an organization that assisted LGBTQ people living in countries where it is dangerous to be gay, lesbian or trans, find new citizenship in a country that is much safer overall.

“After doing a lot of research we decided on Rainbow Railroad. They have a solid track record helping LGBTQ people find asylum in countries such as Canada.

“One of the many projects that Rainbow Railroad is engaged with his helping LGBTQ people in Ukraine get emergency travel support,” he said.

For pet lovers, all the shop’s Green Gruff CBD and non-CBD products will be 20-percent off during April, and for every Green Gruff product purchased $1 will be donated to Wishbone.

With Rainbow Railroad, every Wonder gummies purchase in in the Laugh, Relax and Focus varieties will result in $1 donated to the charity.

In addition, Green Koi will match dollar for dollar all tips received in its donation boxes. Customers who tip $20 or more will receive Green Koi swag — it might a t-shirt, it could be a hat, Del Stone said. All tip donations will be split equally between Wishbone and Rainbow Railroad.

The shop’s first aforementioned event will be a Rainbow Wish Benefit Friday, April 22 at Isabel’s Market + Eatery starting at 5:30 p.m. Rainbow development and communication director Dane Bland will travel from Toronto to speak about the organization’s mission and far-reaching impact of their organization. Also that night, Wishbone president Jim Sellman will discuss his group’s services, actions and needs within the community.

Both speakers will present educational videos and answer questions. Hors d’oeuvres and a drink are included in the ticket price of $100. All net proceeds will be divided between the causes. Green Koi will auction off gift baskets and other perks as well. Tickets can be purchased at Green Koi or on Eventbrite.