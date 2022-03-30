BY SCOTT SULLIVAN EDITOR

Municipalities allowing marijuana sales will receive $56,453.44-per-licensed shop in revenues from the state next week, according to just-released Michigan Department of Treasury figures.

That means Douglas (with Green Koi and Afficianado dispensaries) will receive $112,906.88, Saugatuck Township (New Standard) and Fennville (City Hall Dispensary) $56,453.44 EACH; and Saugatuck city which opted out of allowing such uses, zero.

The state announced last week it was releasing $42.2 million of marijuana tax revenue with 62 cities, 53 counties, 33 townships and 15 village that had licensed dispensaries as of last year.

Washtenaw County received the most with $1.8 million; county seat Ann Arbor, with 25 such facilities, $1,411,336 more.

Statewide, more than $21.1 million will be distributed to 110 cities, villages and townships with a total of 374 licenses, Commercial Record correspondent Jim Hayden reports. A total of 53 counties with 374 licenses will receive $21.1 million as well.

Marijuana funds collected under the Michigan Regulation and Taxation of Marihuana Act of 2018 are distributed as follows, according to the state:

•15 percent to municipalities in which a marijuana retail store or a marijuana microbusiness is located, allocated in proportion to the number of marijuana retail stores and marijuana microbusinesses within the municipality.

• 15 percent to counties in which a marijuana retail store or a marijuana microbusiness is located, allocated in proportion to the number of marijuana retail stores and marijuana microbusinesses within the county.

• 35 percent to the School Aid Fund to be used for K-12 education.

•35 percent to the Michigan Transportation Fund to be used for the repair and maintenance of roads and bridges. Both those totals come to $49.3 million.

Saugatuck Township has three more marijuana provisioning facilities in the works — one owned by JARS Cannabis, which is renovating the former Amble Inn at 2970 Blue Star Hwy. and expects to be open this spring.

New facilities are planned by Best Buds/Be Positive on 4.86 now-vacant acres south of Overisel Lumber and by Red Bud at Blue Star near Just Barns Drive.

Fennville has a second dispensary is under construction at 724 E. Main St.