Guitar workshop offered at Ransom Library

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

Is learning how to play a musical instrument on your list of New Year’s resolutions?

If so, then the Ransom District Library just might be the place for you on Mondays beginning Jan. 6.

Library director and former guitar instructor Joe Gross will host a free 12-week introductory guitar workshop. The workshop will run from 4 to 4:45 p.m. each Monday through March 24.

The workshop will focus on the basics of reading music and guitar-playing technique.

“While the lessons will mostly be geared for true beginners, players of most levels can benefit from a concentration on basic music reading, and more advanced concepts will be considered as well,” the library said in a release.

Participants are asked to arrive a few minutes early if possible to tune and prepare.

Those wishing to participate are asked to register in advance. To register for the workshop, contact Ransom Library at (269) 685-8024 or visit its website at ransomlibrary.org.