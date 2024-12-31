Otsego XC alumni compete at the collegiate level

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

Alex Comerford wrapped up his collegiate cross country career in November at the NCAA Division 1 Championship in Madison, Wis.

And a strong finish it was, as the 2019 Otsego High School graduate finished the 10k with a time of 29:43 to place 76th, helping Syracuse University take 11th in the team standings.

While Comerford stands out as the most decorated Otsego cross country alumni, he wasn’t alone in representing the program at the collegiate level.

This season, eight other former Bulldogs joined Comerford on college rosters.

Having nine of his former runners continuing their running careers is special for Otsego cross country coach Steve Long.

“I love seeing so many of my former athletes continuing to compete in a sport that they love,” he said. “They’re passionate about the sport and get to continue doing that at the next level.”

In addition to Comerford, five of the former Otsego runners were on rosters for Division 1 programs: Hunter Zartman (2020 OHS grad) at Michigan State University; Nick Cockerel (’22 OHS grad) at Central Michigan University; Colin Wesseldyk (’23 OHS grad) at CMU; Logan Brazee (’24 OHS grad) at CMU; and Megan Germain (’24 OHS grad) at MSU.

Chase Brown and Tristin Canales, both ’22 OHS graduates, were on the roster at Division 2 Colorado Mesa, while ’23 grad Pierce Bentely was on the roster at Division 3 Calvin University.

“I think what (having that many former Otsego runners competing in college) says about our program is that we’re doing things right,” Long said. “Mostly, it’s a testament to the culture of this program and that each year the leadership continues to carry that torch of doing things the right way.

“We work hard, commit our time to shared goals and have a lot of fun. We don’t expect to win each year. We savor that, though. What we do expect is that we do things the right way and trust the process. If you do things right, have a lot of fun, and know your purpose, why wouldn’t you want to keep doing that?”

According to Long, each of those runners have several traits in common, while also leaving their own mark on the program.

“Each one of the kids that have run for OXC and continue on have a shared passion, work ethic and commitment to excellence,” Long said. “But they’re all so completely unique as well. I remember them all for different things.”

Long’s recollections about each of the nine runners are as follows:

— Comerford: “Alex’s storied career of being at or near the front of every race for four years.”

— Zartman: “Hunter’s struggles in the final hundred meters, but always giving 100 percent for his team.”

— Cockerel: “Nick’s story of improvement and growth.”

— Brown: “Chase’s story of never running a full season until his senior year, but sticking with it and believing the whole time.”

— Canales: “Tristin’s story of not running junior year and shocking everyone when he came back.”

— Wesseldyk: “Colin’s story of senior-year redemption.”

— Bentley: “Pierce’s crazy passion for the sport.”

— Brazee: “Logan’s growth from her freshman year as a solid runner to a D1 recruit and the second fastest girl in school history.”

— Germain: “Megan’s drive and commitment to training.”

Five of the those nine—Cockerel, Brown, Canales, Wesseldyk and Bentley—were part of the 2021 Otsego team that claimed the first boys state championship in the program’s history.

Mason Kolhoff, a 2022 graduate, and current Otsego senior Caleb Wesseldyk were the other two runners who were the other two runners who competed at the State Finals on that team.

Kolhoff competed at Grand Rapids Community College for one year, and Caleb Wesseldyk will compete collegiately next year.

“Man, that’s special,” Long said of having all seven varsity runners for the state title team run in college. “I remember talking to Alex at the State Finals his senior year. He had just won the individual state championship, but the team was fifth Alex really wanted a team state championship, but the highest he ever got was runner up his freshman year.

“I told him that these boys would likely be in the top two or three teams for the next couple years, but had a real shot to win it in three years. They finished runner-up the following year, third the year after and won it three years later. It was evident that far in advance how special that group of boys was.”

Part of what made that group so special, Long believes, is the leadership they received from the likes of Comerford and Zartman.

“I think this group of boys were the definition of synergy,” Long said. “They grew really close and competitive and challenged each other daily. They shared a lot of time on the roads together and made each other better. I think that’s part of the culture here in Otsego.

“They had a great leader in Alex to show them the way when they were younger, and they believed that they could compete with anyone. And I think when you get a group of guys and they all share the same passion for something, amazing things happen.”

While Long is obviously proud of his former runners who are currently competing in college, he is equally proud of those whose competitive running career ends when they graduate from Otsego.

“What I want every one of my runners to know is that even the kids that don’t go on to run collegiately are just as special to this program and to me as those that do,” he said. “Each one of the kids in our program have worked hard and made their mark on OXC.

“Some continue on and hopefully take those lessons learned with them to run collegiately. But I really hope that even the ones that don’t run collegiately have learned life lessons that they take with them as well.

“Each kid that comes through my program is special and has their own story. And those stories are amazing.”