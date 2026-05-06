Hamilton soccer goes 1-1

By Jason Wesseldyk
Sports Editor
HAMILTON—A diversified scoring attack coupled with a stingy defensive effort proved to be a winning combination for the Hamilton girls soccer team against visiting South Haven on Friday, May 1.
Joselyn Paskvan, Emma Slotman, Ellery Rietema, Ashlyn Brown and Kyrza Michalak each scored a goal. Slotman added two assists, with Rietema and Grace Sexton each assisting on one goal.
Zoe Heneveld, a senior in her first year playing keeper, earned the shutout.
The Hawkeyes were on the other end of a shutout on Monday, May 4, falling 3-0 to Unity Christian.
Hamilton coach Brinley Nieuwenhuis praised the defensive play of Ashlyn Brown in the defeat.