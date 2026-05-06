Otsego softball drops two to Paw Paw after sweeping Hastings

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

PAW PAW—Otsego’s softball team was competitive throughout a Wolverine Conference doubleheader Monday, May 4, but came up just short in both games against Paw Paw.

The Bulldogs dropped the opener 4-3 in a tightly played contest. Otsego finished with six hits, matching Paw Paw’s total, but couldn’t quite find the timely hit late.

Sydneigh Mosher, Addy Lucas and Alyvia Farrell each contributed offensively, while Mikayla Bateman added a hit and reached base multiple times.

Audrey Lingbeek went the distance in the circle, allowing four runs (one earned) on six hits while striking out seven.

Game two followed a similar script, with Paw Paw pulling away late for a 5-0 win. Otsego was limited to four hits in the nightcap.

Addy Lucas and Audrey Lingbeek each recorded hits, and Rylee Knash added another, but the Bulldogs couldn’t generate sustained offense against Paw Paw pitching.

The doubleheader came after a strong non-conference showing at Hastings on Thursday, April 30.

Otsego dominated the opener, rolling to a 15-0 win behind a balanced offensive attack that produced 15 hits.

Lucas highlighted the effort with a home run, while Lingbeek and Bateman each had multi-hit games. Farrell, Maddie Back and Sophia Staeven also contributed hits as the Bulldogs scored in bunches early.

Lingbeek was sharp in the circle, tossing four shutout innings and striking out eight while allowing no hits.

Otsego completed the sweep with a 13-3 win in the second game, again leaning on its offense.

Lingbeek delivered another big swing with a home run, while Farrell, Lucas and Bateman each collected multiple hits. Sophia Pierce and Mackenzie Palmer also added key contributions as the Bulldogs totaled 12 hits.

Lucas earned the win in the circle, allowing three runs over five innings.