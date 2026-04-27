Harrington departs from Sturgis City Commission

Linda Harrington has resigned from Sturgis City Commission.

Harrington, a representative of the city’s 3rd Precinct, submitted her resignation earlier this month, and announced on April 22 it would be her final meeting as a member of the board.

According to city manager Andrew Kuk, procedural policy states the city commission will, when reasonably feasible, make the appointment within 20 days of the effective date of the resignation. If a resignation is submitted within the last six months of a commissioner’s term, no replacement is sought.

Kuk said city staff plans to seek direction from the commission at the next meeting, scheduled for May 13.

Harrington was elected to the city commission as a write-in candidate in November 2022.