NOTICE OF GENERAL ELECTION

TUESDAY, MAY 5, 2026

TO THE QUALIFIED ELECTORS OF

ANTWERP TOWNSHIP and PAW PAW TOWNSHIP

COUNTY OF VAN BUREN, STATE OF MICHIGAN

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that a Special Election will be held in the townships listed above for the purpose of the following millage proposal on Tuesday, May 5, 2026.

LOCAL PROPOSALS

VILLAGE of PAW PAW

VILLAGE PARK RENEWAL PROPOSAL

Shall the previously voted increase in general ad valorem taxes within the Village of Paw Paw, as

established pursuant to the General Law Village Act, Act 3 of the Public Acts of Michigan of 1895,

currently 1.4792 mills ($1.4792 per $1,000 of taxable value) be renewed and levied in the years 2026-

2030, both inclusive, and shall an additional 0.0208 mill ($0.0208 per $1,000 of taxable value) be

approved and levied to restore previous millage reductions under the “Headlee Amendment” since this

millage was last approved, resulting in the levy of 1.5 mills ($1.50 per $1,000 of taxable value), subject to

reduction as provided by law, on taxable property in the Village?

The revenue received by the Village will be used by the Village to make improvements to and fund the

operational and maintenance costs of the Village’s parks. It is estimated that a levy of 1.5 mills would

provide revenue of $157,615 in the first calendar year. The revenue from this millage levy will be

disbursed to the Village of Paw Paw, for distribution to the Park Fund.

Voters can obtain full text of ballot language at the local clerk’s office or Van Buren County Clerk’s office.

Persons with special needs as defined by the Americans with Disabilities Act should contact the

appropriate clerk’s office.

NOTICE

Full text of the ballot proposal(s) may be obtained at the listed Township Office. A sample ballot may

be viewed at mi.gov/vote.

Absentee ballots are available for all elections; registered voters may contact the local clerk to obtain an

application for an absent voter ballot.

To comply with the Help America Vote Act (HAVA), voting instructions will be available in audio format

and in Braille. Arrangements for obtaining the instructions in these alternative formats can be made by

contacting the township/city clerk in advance of the election. All polling locations are accessible for

voters with disabilities. Persons with disabilities needing accommodations as defined by the American

with Disabilities Act should contact the local clerk’s office.

The polls will be open from 7:00 am to 8:00 pm and all clerks will be open 7:00 am – 8:00 pm on

Tuesday, May 5, 2026.

ANTWERP TOWNSHIP PAW PAW TOWNSHIP

Antwerp Township Hall

24821 Front St.

Mattawan

Chantel Reyna, Twp Clerk PAW PAW TOWNSHIP

Paw Paw Twp Hall

114 North Gremps St.

Paw Paw

Rebecca Payne, Twp Clerk