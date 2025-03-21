Harrison competes at CMU

By John Raffel

Correspondent

HARRISON —Harrison’s track and field teams competed at the Central Michigan University High School Invitational on Friday.

Placing for the Harrison boys were:

Daniel Stewart 33rd in the 60-meter dash (7.78 seconds) and 23rd in the 200-meter dash (25.12), Jayden Bobzien 14th in the 400 meters (56.72), Colin Dennis 26th in the 800 meters (2:21.78), Logan Young 16th in the 1,600 meters (5:07.43), Cory Westbrook 10th in the 3,200 meters (12:25.29), Lyriq Hill 19th in the 60-meter hurdles (10.59), the 4×400 relay of Stewart, Dennis, Simmons and Bobzein 11th (3:38.58) and Bobzein seventh in the high jump (5-8).]

Top performers for the Harrison girls were:

Samantha Hopkins first (8:30) and Melissa Hopkins 11th in the 60-meter dash (8.77); Samantha Hopkins sixth in the 200 meters (28.60), Lydia Kendall 14th in the 60 meter hurdles (11.89), Dyanne Andrews seventh in the shot put (29-9). And Caitlin Kirby, second in the high jump (4-0).

Samantha Hopkins was second in the long jump (15-4.75).