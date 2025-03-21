Hostetler receives ‘Book of Golden Deeds’ award

Kelly Hostetler was honored this week by Sturgis Exchange Club at its 82nd annual Book of Golden Deeds award ceremony, held at Sturges-Young Center for the Arts.

According to the club, Hostetler was selected for the award in recognition of tireless volunteer efforts and what she has offered to diverse organizations within the community.

Book of Golden Deeds Award, National Exchange Club’s longest running project, recognizes dedicated volunteers who work toward making their community a better place to live.

It is presented annually to a person or group that provides outstanding service to the Sturgis community beyond their regular profession, provides unselfish sharing of personal time for the betterment of the community and encourages others to serve.

More than 100 people have been honored with the award since its inception in 1940. It is the longest-running project for National Exchange Club.

Hostetler is a 1980 graduate of Sturgis High School. Prior to her current position as executive director of St. Joseph County United Way, she worked in business and marketing for several years, and for five years was owner of Kelly’s Root Beer Junction in White Pigeon.

She also is a member of Sturgis Kiwanis and Three Rivers Rotary clubs.

Partial list of Hostetler’s board membership, volunteer activities and honors:

Led a group of business leaders to start the 211 system in St. Joseph County, devising a regional approach to keep expenses at a minimum.

Former board member and past president, Michigan Association of United Ways.

Board member of Department of Health and Human Services, and served on the county health plan board. Named “Hometown Health Hero” in 2022 by Branch-Hillsdale-St. Joseph

Community Health Agency.

Served on the advisory board for St. Joseph County D.A.R.E.

Member of Emergency Disaster Planning Committee.

Sturgis Kiwanis Club past president.

Sturgis Area Chamber of Commerce, past ambassador chair and board member.

Member of Human Services Commission and Volunteer Task Force.

St. Joseph County Liberty Bell Award recipient, 2023.

Domestic Assault Shelter’s honorary chair, 2000.

Past member of Sturgis and TR Elks clubs. Sturgis B.P.O.E. Elks Citizen of the Year in 1999 and 2006.

Selected as one of Most Influential Women in Southwest Michigan by Western Michigan Review magazine.