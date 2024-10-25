Hile attends final meeting as Sturgis city commissioner

By Dennis Volkert

Robert Hile on Wednesday took part in his final meeting as a member of Sturgis City Commission.

Hile, a representative in the 4th Precinct, has served on the board since he was appointed in 2010. Re-elected by city voters multiple times, Hile has severe as both mayor and vice mayor.

His term officially ends Nov. 11, when the city holds its annual organizational meeting.

“I want to thank the people in the 4th Precinct for voting for me, and putting their trust in me,” he told board members and staff. “It has been fun. I have enjoyed it. The city has treated me well.”

Hile extended a thank-you to several people, including appreciation for Ken Malone, who was mayor when Hile held the second seat, and to previous city manger Mike Hughes.

According to city manager Andrew Kuk, Hile is among Sturgis’ top five longest-serving commissioners.

Several board members and staff offered parting accolades Wednesday during the commissioners comments segment.

Vice mayor Aaron Miller congratulated Hile on his retirement.

“I don’t think words can be said for all the years and effort you’ve put in,” Miller said. “You’ve always done it with humility and character, to serve others and not yourself.”

During his tenure, Hile frequently encouraged community members to consider pursuing a commission seat. Among them: current mayor Frank Perez and commissioner Jeff Mullins.

Mullins, who served as vice mayor under Hile and succeeded him as mayor, and expressed his gratitude.

“I appreciate your dedication to the city, your honor, dignity and leadership, and for mentoring me.”

Perez said he has appreciated Hile’s guidance and support.

“Fourteen years is a lot of time to give up,” Perez said. “It’s not easy to work a full-time job along with this, Perez said. “And I know you did it for all the right reasons.”

Also on Wednesday, commissioners approved revisions to the downtown parking policy. Proposed updates were reviewed at the board’s previous meeting on Oct. 9. It involves revisions to some 15-minute and overnight parking rules.