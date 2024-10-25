Sturgis schools to consider security upgrades at district facilities

By Dennis Volkert

Sturgis Public Schools Board of Education on Monday received a plan for security measures at district facilities.

The security committee met Sept. 30 to assess current security and safety elements, and developed a list of potential changes or enhancements. Those suggestions were reviewed further by the facility committee.

Analysis was conducted in collaboration with safety director Dave Northrop and high school principal Nick Herblet.

Superintendent Art Ebert told the board SPS has about $420,000 in the budget category available for the project.

Here is a partial list of notable recommendations. Cost listed is approximate.

Renovate the vestibule and entry rooms to each office (main and counseling) at Sturgis High School, so it is secure (budget estimate: $200,000).

Add protective film to all entryway glass districtwide ($50,000).

Install security cameras based on blind spots ($49,500).

Enclose West Wall Elementary School playground and “Safety Town” with a fence and gates, and replace the school’s music room glass wall and door with cinderblock and install a new “robust” door ($35,000 each).

Add double doors to second story north and south wings at Sturgis Central Commons ($30,000).

Purchase a mobile metal detector, to be housed at the high school ($20,000).

In the case of a mobile detector, Northrop said that was chosen instead of a fixed system, for use in specific situations or events. It is not intended as a routine student-entry screening, for example.

It’s the board’s discretion to approve or reject any aspect of the recommendation.

Northrop said the group reviewed statistics and considered areas that might have insufficient security.