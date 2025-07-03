Courier-Leader, Paw Paw Flashes, & South Haven Beacon News Hindenach receives state tribute for 50 years of teaching Posted on July 3, 2025 Author Editorial StaffComment(0) 353 Views On Sunday, June 29, during the 11 a.m. service, Trinity Lutheran Church, Paw Paw, honored Deanna Hindenach for 50 years of teacher education. A total of 40 of those years were dedicated to her role at Trinity Lutheran School as a preschool director/teacher and as an elementary/middle school administrator and teacher. During the service, Hindenach received a State Special Tribute, which read in part, “Her dedication to education and her Christian faith has impacted hundreds of staff and thousands of students and families.” She also received a plaque from the Trinity Lutheran School Board of Education, and a painting, entitled “Let the Little Children Come,” presented by Trinity Lutheran School. The church also honored Hindenach and her husband, Robert “Butch” Hindenach as they marked their 62nd wedding anniversary also on that day. The couple were married in Trinity Lutheran Church.Courier-Leader photo/Paul Garrod Share this:Post Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window) Email Click to print (Opens in new window) Print More Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window) Bluesky Click to share on Mastodon (Opens in new window) Mastodon Click to share on Nextdoor (Opens in new window) Nextdoor Pocket Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window) Reddit Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window) Telegram Click to share on Threads (Opens in new window) Threads Share on Tumblr Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window) WhatsApp Like this:Like Loading...