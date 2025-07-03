Courier-Leader, Paw Paw Flashes, & South Haven Beacon News

Hindenach receives state tribute for 50 years of teaching

Posted on Author Editorial StaffComment(0) 353 Views
On Sunday, June 29, during the 11 a.m. service, Trinity Lutheran Church, Paw Paw, honored Deanna Hindenach for 50 years of teacher education. A total of 40 of those years were dedicated to her role at Trinity Lutheran School as a preschool director/teacher and as an elementary/middle school administrator and teacher. During the service, Hindenach received a State Special Tribute, which read in part, “Her dedication to education and her Christian faith has impacted hundreds of staff and thousands of students and families.” She also received a plaque from the Trinity Lutheran School Board of Education, and a painting, entitled “Let the Little Children Come,” presented by Trinity Lutheran School. The church also honored Hindenach and her husband, Robert “Butch” Hindenach as they marked their 62nd wedding anniversary also on that day. The couple were married in Trinity Lutheran Church.
Courier-Leader photo/Paul Garrod

Leave a Reply