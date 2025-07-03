Lawton’s Summerfest to make return July 12

By Paul Garrod

Staff Writer

news4garrod@gmail.com

LAWTON – Following a year’s absence due to downtown road construction and improvements, the Lawton Summerfest will return July 12, according to event organizers.

Highlights of the day will include a parade and fireworks at dusk.

From 2 to 8 p.m., Main Street will feature local vendors and crafters.

The Lawton Fire Department Hall will feature a variety of activities from 2 to 4 p.m., including kids’ games and face painting with Maile & Friends

Raffle tickets for Great Wolf Lodge getaways will be available as well as Stomp Rockets located by HP Salon and Adams Hardware.

Cardio Drumming will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. in front of the food trucks.

Dunk Tank – 2 to 8 p.m.

Food trucks will be in operation at the fire department parking lot, beginning at 2 p.m.

A cornhole tournament for adults will be held on 2nd Street, between Railroad and Main streets, with registration starting at 1 p.m. and tournament action getting underway at 2 p.m. There will be a $20 buy-in, with a blind draw.

Three bounce houses (two for older kids and one for toddlers) will be set up at Reid’s Corner from 4 to 9 p.m. Those participating in the bounce houses are asked to follow the posted rules.

The Summerfest Parade will begin at 5 p.m. with lineup starting at 4 p.m. at 3rd and Nursey streets. There is no registration required to participate in the parade. The parade route will travel down 3rd Street, then left on Main Street, and end at 4th Street. Candy will be allowed but must be thrown to the parade crowd.

The evening entertainment will begin at 6:45 p.m. with the National Anthem, sung by Dan Brooks. At 7 p.m., The Bronk Bros will take the stage.

Event organizers said alcohol will not be allowed in the streets for the family friendly event. Police will also be on hand, patrolling the event area.

Downtown road closures will begin at noon, with the event kicking off at 2 p.m.

Road closures will include the following:

Main St. closes at noon. All vehicles must be moved off Main Street or they will remain there until midnight.

Closure area will include M-40/Main Street, from White Oak Road to 4th Street.

Side Streets Closed: 1st through 4th streets, from Main to Railroad streets.

West side alleys will be closed behind Big T restaurant.

Quiet Zone will include Franklin to Railroad streets.

No parking on 3rd Street, from 4 to 6 p.m. for parade visibility and safety.

Volunteers are still needed for the event and for cleanup. To volunteer, contact Heather Shannon at (269) 655-4262 (call/text) or email at: heathershannon0@gmail.com.