Historic Allegan Presbyterian Church closed

By Gari Voss

The decision is final. The First Presbyterian Church on Cutler Street in Allegan has been closed by the Presbytery of Lake Michigan in Portage. The final service was Sunday, March 1, 2026, and members of the congregations were instructed to remove any personal items because they would no longer have access to the church or the rectory next door.

The church has been a cornerstone of the community since it was founded by settlers in 1834. Its steeple was a welcome sight to pioneers as it was like a beacon saying that Allegan was coming closer.

In resent years, the members have found numerous ways to meet needs of the Allegan community. During COVID, they found ways to feed the hungry. To assist in encouraging people to gather after COVID, Friends on Wednesdays began. A wide range of programs were offered beginning on Wednesdays but expanding to other days as they took mini-trips to other areas of Allegan County. There was usually an educational component to the gatherings, and sometimes there was a movie with popcorn.

When the weather began getting more inclement, the members teamed with Good Shepherd Episcopal Church to open the fellowship hall from 5-9pm on days that were below freezing. Anyone needing to get out of the cold could come in for a warm meal and beverages. During this ministry, they were able to assist an unhoused person get a job and rent a room in the rectory that was currently unoccupied. The Warming Center team reached out to Community Action of Allegan County who agreed to provide space if First Presbyterian and Good Shepherd would continue providing volunteers and meals.

Even though the church had new members, the Presbytery (body of elders) in Portage refused to allow the church to form a Session, a local governing board. Without a local governing board, First Presbyterian lost its ability to make local decisions.

On numerous occasions, the Presbytery of Lake Michigan stated that they would assist First Presbyterian. That did not happen even though the Presbytery states, “The Presbytery of Lake Michigan is a regional governing body of the Presbyterian Church (U.S.A.) that supports and connects congregations across southwest Michigan. We provide leadership development, mission resources, pastoral care, and collaborative ministries to help churches thrive and serve their communities.”

No matter how many ways the members asked the Presbytery board why they were making this decision, no explanation came.

When the announcement was made on social media, the response was of disbelief, sadness, and even anger.

A common response came from Kora Lynn Sweet, “Witnessing this happening has been so heartbreaking. The congregation is devastated, and the community is losing a major contributor. This church has done amazing things and the folks there are wonderful. I am sad that I missed their last service this morning.”

“Wow, I’m not religious at all, but for this to happen on such short notice is devastating – I feel for those parishioners,” shared Jessica Matthes.

Within the church’s membership and those working to keep the doors open, the response was heartbreaking.

“I and others were fired at First Presbyterian this past week,” lamented David Fooks. “Our outreach programs, our House of The Rising Sun Cafe which helped to double the size of our congregation, were rejected by the ruling Presbytery in Portage. They promised to help us and then ‘helpfully’ closed our church. This is organized religion at its worst. Many people are hurting, and the sadness is crippling.”

Leah Ward was another of those “fired” because of the closing of the church. She can attest to the numb feelings and the need to decompress after the last few months of trying to work with the Presbytery to maintain the church and bring in another parttime minister. But in the end, Ward stated, “There was no nurturing… no help… no session/board. There was only betrayal and lies.”

As church members took time to gather their things on Sunday, the mood was solemn. Lifelong members put on a brave face as they acknowledged that this was their family, and they were at a loss. Tears flowed while they attempted to add a silver lining with plans to gather in the near future on a regular basis.

The unhoused person who has been paying rent for a room in the rectory will again be looking for a place to stay. Finding an apartment in Allegan has been extremely difficult for the unhoused who have limited income. By working a couple jobs in town, there is hope that he will be able to afford a place without going back into tent life.

The condolences continue to roll in. Summing it up was Shannon McVoy, “Very sad. The congregation was small, but they were doing some amazing things for and with the community.”

“Praying for the congregation,” wrote Lori Viening. “So sorry.”

The Presbytery of Lake Michigan has been contacted, but there has been not response at this time.