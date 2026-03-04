County makes changes to senior home-delivered meals

By Gari Voss

The Allegan County Board of Commissioners approved the continuation of the Home Delivery Meals to eligible seniors. In a conversation with Dan Wedge, the Deputy County Administrator of Services, he wanted to emphasize that the program, which is funded through the Commission on Aging and voter approved millage, is continuing with a wider variety of meals for the recipients. The updated service model is designed to improve reliability, expand flexibility for participants, and ensure the long-term sustainability of services for local seniors.

Seniors will be able to select from a menu of nutritious frozen meals, which are an expansion of the current offerings. The offerings will allow individuals to choose items that best meet their dietary needs and daily schedule. The number of meals received each week will be the same as the previous service with deliveries made three days a week.

Wedge shared that Home Delivered Meals is one of five core services funded through the Senior Millage and administered by the Allegan County Senior Services Department. Therefore, the In-Home Support program can provide additional interaction and services for seniors in need beyond meal delivery.

“This change allows us to serve seniors more flexibly and reliably while remaining responsible stewards of the senior millage funds,” said Sally Heavener, Commission on Aging Chair. “Our priority remains helping older adults live safely and independently in their homes.”

Senior Services staff will continue to provide guidance and direct support to participants throughout the transition process, which will occur between March and April 2026. The focus will be on maintaining service continuity without delivery gaps and will provide automatic enrollment for existing clients, so they are not required to reenroll.

Meals on Wheels Western Michigan (MOWWM), a community-based non-profit with headquarters in Grandville, currently serves seniors in Allegan County under the Area Agency on Aging of Western Michigan. They will expand their reach into Allegan County by providing the home-delivery meal service that is currently being offered through Community Action of Allegan County (CAAC).

While Wedge emphasized that the transition to MOWWM would offer a wider variety of meals and schedule flexibility for seniors, a conversation with Lisa Evans, the director of CAAC, accentuated concerns.

Currently, the senior meals are being prepared by Milestone Senior Services in Kalamazoo. The delivery of hot meals, not frozen, is done daily by drivers organized by CAAC.

“Because our deliveries are daily, our drivers are making connections with the seniors that intermittent deliveries cannot achieve,” explained Evans. “Though we are reimbursed only for delivering hot meals, our team notices numerous other needs of our clients. This is often the only contact the senior has each day. They rely on this, and while we make a well check, we ‘bundle services’. Drivers notice if something is not working properly or if a repair needs to be made for safety purposes. Programs at CAAC can assist with many of these needs, and family members feel comfort in knowing that their loved ones are receiving daily attention.”

When considering frozen meals, Evans is skeptical. Many of the seniors have health concerns. Their vision is failing, or they have the beginning of dementia. To go to the freezer and locate a frozen food offering may be difficult. They may not be able to read the label or ingredients or how to repair the meal. Some have difficulties using a microwave or their stove or do not have a microwave.

During the warm weather, the meals delivered may be salads and sandwiches which are not frozen but fresh.

CAAC has been working with the Commission on Aging for years to meet the needs of seniors. They have contact to numerous local programs that can assist seniors. Evans wants to assure seniors that CAAC will continue to advocate for senior needs.

Allegan County Commissioners assure seniors that the Home Delivery Meals program in Allegan County is not going away. There will be adjustments. The program will continue to assist seniors with meal preparation and monitor client well-being. Staff will coordinate with families, caregivers, and provide referrals to additional services as needed. Additional millage funded services such as In Home Supports will provide the one-on-one safety and security seniors rely upon inside the home.

“This change is about long‑term sustainability, reliability, and expanding service capacity while being responsible stewards of taxpayer funds,” assures the commissioners. “Additional information can be found at www.allegancounty.org/seniors. New clients can register with Meals on Wheels Western Michigan at www.mealsonwheelswesternmichigan.org or call 616-459-3111.”