HISTORICAL NOTEBOOK

By Frank Passic

ALBION 100 YEARS AGO—JULY 1925

We continue with our theme of “Albion, 100 Years Ago.” July 1, 1925: “On Saturday afternoon at 1 o’clock the boulder which has been placed in Victory Park by the members of the Grand Army of the Republic, as a memorial to their fallen brothers in the Civil War, will be appropriately dedicated.”

July 6, 1925. “Colored Man Has Fractured Skull. Frank Baker, 35 years old, colored, of 102 Gadsen Ct. is in Sheldon Memorial Hospital with a fractured skull, as the result of an auto accident which occurred about midnight Saturday west of Albion on the M-17 highway.”

July 7, 1925. “A large black snake, in a small box, was found on a sidewalk near the New York Central yards early this morning. It is believed the reptile belonged to some of the John Robinson Circus people and was left here by accident.” “Mr. and Mrs. Clyde Decker, W. Erie St., entertained over the week-end the former’s brother, Frank Decker and family of Chicago.” Headline: “Recorder Reporter ‘Loops the Loop’ ‘n Everything in her First Airplane Ride,” by Gwendolyn J. Dew.

July 9, 1925. “Floats by Albion Colored Citizens are Complimented. The two floats made and placed in the parade on Saturday by the colored citizens of Albion have been the subject of much favorable comment. The large Mississippi River steamboat loaded with bales of cotton typified the South in an unusually effective and beautiful way. The other float bearing the word ‘Friendship’ was intended to represent the colored people of the city have toward the other residents of Albion.”

July 12, 1925. “Steve Britten, colored, and Burdette Cuyler, Owen Hall and Burrell Claucherty, white youths, all of this city, were bound over to the September term of circuit court by Justice L. T. Wright this morning to face trial on a charge of complicity in the recent theft of over $3,000 worth of copper field coils from the Michigan Electric Railway company’s car-shops here.”

July 14, 1925. “Arthur C. Millspaugh, Albion Graduate, Runs the Finances of Persia. Mr. Millspaugh holds the important position of administrator of finance with the Persian government, and was hired by that government to install a complete and modern system of finance at Tehran, the Persian capital, where he has been for the past two and on-half years.”

July 16, 1925. “The Office Supply House, formerly located on N. Superior St. in the Beach building which is being renovated for one of the Penny chain stores, has been moved to the south store in the Tuchtenhagen garage building at the corner of Superior & Ash Sts.”

July 21, 1925. “The Albion Bolt Company was prosecuted today by Deputy State Game Warden Daniel O’Leary of Marshall for polluting the water of the Kalamazoo River and killing the fish, therein by dumping out two tanks of acid into the River a few days ago. W. W. Garing, manager of the company’s plant, was placed under arrest by Warden O’Leary and pled guilty when arraigned this afternoon in the court of Justice Kate Bromeling. A fine of $10 and costs of $4.40 were paid.”